MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Cornerstone Pavers LLC have been pointing fingers at each other over the massive delay on road work for Highways MM and 38.
The question of who has oversight over the project has created frustration and documents associated with the project don’t clearly state which agency has authority over different areas of the project.
Originally the project was supposed to be completed by Oct. 1, but delays have caused Cornerstone, the contractor, to have a deadline of Dec. 22 to pour the concrete for the through lanes.
Chris Cape, construction manager for Caledonia-based Cornerstone, said they originally thought it was going to be an easy job but it has been anything but that.
“It’s really difficult for us when things get delayed like this,” Cape said. “We have schedules and plans too, and when things get thrown off like this it has negative effects on our company too.”
It was estimated that the project would cost around $5.3 million, but documents provided by Cornerstone currently put the project just under $3.8 million. But it’s possible with the delays it could cost more.
The main delays, Cape said, have been in regard to working with AT&T on utility work.
A spokesman for AT&T said the company will “continue to make significant progress and expect to finish this project as scheduled.”
The funding for the project is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Racine County, with the state using federal funds to pay for 80 percent of the money and the county picking up the remaining 20 percent.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the project has been a “complete failure” and added because of how the contract was written between the county and WisDOT, the county lost some ability to enforce provisions in the contract.
“As long as I’m county executive, we will never turn over the enforcement of a county road project to anyone except for ourselves because we will make sure it’s done according to contractual specifications,” Delagrave said. “We will continue to hold the DOT accountable as best as we can to make sure this project gets done as soon as possible and we’ll utilize any and all leverage points that we can to do that.”
Delagrave said the relationship between WisDOT and Cornerstone has not been “advantageous for the taxpayers of Racine County and specifically those who need to drive along (Highway) MM on a daily basis and the homeowners and Meadowbrook Country Club.”
Delays begin
Since the project began in April, Cape said the project has been plagued by multiple delays.
In May, Cape said the project experienced simultaneous delays with the landscape and the removal of a We Energies utility pole. Later in that month, the company discovered bedrock which, they claim, they were unaware of prior to beginning the construction.
To remove the bedrock Cape said they needed to get approval from WisDOT which is “lengthy period of time to get approval to blast.”
However, Delagrave said he feels some of the early delays were avoidable.
“I believe that Cornerstone has also taken advantage of things that they had no right to do,” Delagrave said. “They were requesting things on this project that weren’t in the initial contract that the county was not going to let them do, such as over-excavating and blasting farther down on the road project than they initially thought. And we’re not going to risk homeowners’ basements or Meadowbrook’s foundation ruined, potentially.”
Cornerstone also had delays they attributed to a water main alteration and heavy rain.
“These things happen,” Cape said. “But when you look at this, it was very hard for us to get anything done … I’ve never seen anything like it in my career.”
Roughly a week after removing the bedrock, on June 28, Cornerstone says they found the first AT&T utility lines near the intersection of Highway 38 and MM.
Cape said on this project it is the responsibility of WisDOT to coordinate the removal and relocation of the utilities with AT&T.
“They’re supposed to coordinate with AT&T, and they did, but that doesn’t make it their fault,” Cape said. “This is AT&T’s fault.”
Cape is cognizant not to place blame on the state for the project.
“The DOT has been awesome at this job, nobody should be pointing a finger at them,” Cape said. “They’ve done everything they could.”
However, Cape said communication utilities are not like other utilities, such as gas or sewer lines, and that AT&T is a “bureaucratic outfit” and it takes more complicated engineering to remove these lines.
“These wires are complex; they need an engineered solution before they can bid out the work to a contractor,” Cape said. “Then that contractor has to procure these wires and cables, which you just don’t get overnight. It takes time.”
Issues with AT&T
When the first utility hurdle was detected on June 28, Cape said AT&T did not solve that first issue until July 22.
According to Cornerstone, by the time they realized the extent to the problem with AT&T, it was too late.
“We started ripping up (Highway) MM and Aug. 6 we’re officially delayed so we couldn’t do anything else; we had to stop completely,” Cape said. “We’d actually ripped out the whole east half by that point.”
When asked why Cornerstone completely tore up Highway MM instead of leaving one lane open, Cape said the project was bid by WisDOT as a “closed road” project.
“Some jobs they’ll have staging where you’ll build one half of the roadway with traffic on it, and then build the other half of the roadway,” Cape said. “We discussed with the department doing that half of the time, but the department never directed us to do that. It was only discussions. It wasn’t like there was a proposal but there were discussions.”
Cape said once they ripped up Highway MM that’s when they realized the extent of the problem with AT&T.
“This was like peeling an onion, you just kept finding more and more problems,” Cape said. “It was just like ‘Oh my God these guys didn’t move anything anywhere.’”
Now Cornerstone is racing against Mother Nature, which can cause her own delays, to finish the project.
Cape said they are doing “forced acceleration,” and using rapid setting concrete on the project.
“Basically all we can do is put more machinery (to work) and work more hours,” Cape said. “We’ve been working six days a week and sometimes as late as 7 p.m. on Saturdays.”
Cape said the company proposed several ideas to WisDOT to speed up the project, including having the state pay them to work on Sunday and changing the traffic control to allow for more space to work.
However, Cape said WisDOT only accepted the rapid setting concrete idea.
“The department is very budget conscious,” Cape said.
The experience with this project has soured Delagrave’s views of Cornerstone.
“If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again,” Delagrave said.
Cape said, “It is unfortunate local officials blame a local business when the blame lies elsewhere.”
“We will continue to hold the DOT accountable as best as we can to make sure this project gets done as soon as possible and we’ll utilize any and all leverage points that we can to do that.” Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
