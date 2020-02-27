Cornerstone Paving files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Cape stated that the delays were caused by AT&T infrastructure that needed to be relocated, and that Cornerstone was not to blame.

That argument did not win over County Executive Jonathon Delagrave, who said in November, 2018, “If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.”

In April 2019 the Racine City Council upheld the decision by former Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen to designate Cornerstone Pavers as unqualified to bid for city projects that year. Cornerstone attempted to appeal the decision but was unsuccessful.

That August, shortly after MM was eventually reopened, Cornerstone was removed as a subcontractor from the Highway 20/38 reconstruction project in Downtown Waterford. Pewaukee-based Zenith Tech, the lead contractor, made the decision to replace Cornerstone with Marshfield-based Trierweiler Construction and Supply Co., according to the DOT.

When asked whether those incidents had affected Cornerstone’s financial situation, Cape responded only to the City of Racine’s decision.