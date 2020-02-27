Cornerstone Paving files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CALEDONIA — Cornerstone USA LLC, as well as two of its subsidiaries, Cornerstone Pavers and Burlington Pavers Leasing, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Wisconsin’s Eastern District Court.
Cornerstone Pavers was a key player in the Highway MM rebuild that far exceeded the initial completion deadline.
Kerkman and Dunn of Milwaukee filed the bankruptcy on behalf of Cornerstone Pavers and Burlington Pavers Leasing on Feb. 4 and then filed on behalf of Cornerstone USA on Feb. 20.
A Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a reorganization of a debtor’s business and assets and restructures its debts so the business may continue to operate and repay its creditors. Cornerstone filed a petition to pay all wages to employees, which the court granted.
Chris Cape, Cornerstone owner and manager, stated in an email that, “We believe the Chapter 11 reorganization process will allow Cornerstone to expedite collections of money owed the company.”
“The company is solvent and has sufficient assets to pay all its obligations,” Cape stated. “However, the failure to be timely paid and resolve issues on state highway projects has resulted in Cornerstone’s need to file for Chapter 11 protection to reorganize to collect amounts owed it.”
Among the list of creditors, the largest balance is $1,994,206.16 owed to West Bend Mutual Insurance Company of Madison. Cornerstone also owes six-figure balances to nine other entities including the Wisconsin Laborers District Council, Wisconsin Masons Benefit Fund of Milwaukee, Gleason Readi Mix of Kenosha and Ozinga Ready Mix of Milwaukee.
The list also includes some five-figure sums for area contractors such as Arrow Specialized Carriers of Kenosha, Burlington Spring Valley of Burlington, Genesis Excavators of Kenosha and Lake Edge Logistics of Oak Creek.
Cape stated that he did not expect the reorganization to affect the company’s business.
“It is expected Cornerstone’e operations will continue throughout the state of Wisconsin including work on the most challenging interstate and state trunk highway projects that are its bread and butter.”
Troubled two years
This was the second time Cape has filed for help for one of his companies. In 2005, Cape Construction stayed in the news for months as the company crumbled for reasons never entirely made public. The fourth-generation business filed for receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy under Wisconsin law, that April.
Cape Construction had consistently ranked among the top five companies nationally in the number of miles of concrete paved.Cornerstone has had a troubled two years, ever since the Highway MM project was delayed. The initial completion deadline was Oct. 1, 2018, but it was not opened to through traffic until August, 2019. Even then, Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz said the highway was “open rather than done.”
Cape stated that the delays were caused by AT&T infrastructure that needed to be relocated, and that Cornerstone was not to blame.
That argument did not win over County Executive Jonathon Delagrave, who said in November, 2018, “If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.”
In April 2019 the Racine City Council upheld the decision by former Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen to designate Cornerstone Pavers as unqualified to bid for city projects that year. Cornerstone attempted to appeal the decision but was unsuccessful.
That August, shortly after MM was eventually reopened, Cornerstone was removed as a subcontractor from the Highway 20/38 reconstruction project in Downtown Waterford. Pewaukee-based Zenith Tech, the lead contractor, made the decision to replace Cornerstone with Marshfield-based Trierweiler Construction and Supply Co., according to the DOT.
When asked whether those incidents had affected Cornerstone’s financial situation, Cape responded only to the City of Racine’s decision.
“Due to the City of Racine decision the company has filled its work schedule with other work in the surrounding area, including work in the Kenosha County area,” Cape stated in an email. “We believe the City of Racine is an excellent owner and provides great value to its taxpayers. We hope to prove our superb quality and cost effectiveness in the future to the city.”
Last July 12, the DOT decided to waive $402,615 in penalties against Cornerstone for Highway MM delays. The company still had to pay $22,770 in new penalties because the project finished 11 days behind schedule.
In October, five Republican state legislators filed an open records request with the DOT for documents related to that decision. None of the legislators represented areas including Highway MM. But at least two, Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, represented regions where Cornerstone had operated previously. Nass’s district includes the Village of Waterford and Sanfelippo represents West Allis, where Cornerstone reportedly missed deadlines on a resurfacing of West National Avenue.
The Journal Times reached out to Nass and Sanfelippo’s offices to check on the status of their records request. No information was immediately available.