Downtown Waterford

Construction is shown in July along First Street (Highway 20/83) just south of the intersection with Main Street in the heart of Downtown Waterford.

 PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

WATERFORD — Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers was removed from the state Department of Transportation’s Highway 20/83 reconstruction project that has left Downtown Waterford torn up since January, according to DOT spokesman Michael Pyritz.

Cornerstone was a subcontractor on the $17 million project, a 1.8-mile reconstruction of Highway 20/83 from Buena Park Road (Highway W) to Highway 36. Pewaukee-based Zenith Tech, the lead contractor, made the decision to replace Cornerstone with Marshfield-based Trierweiler Construction and Supply Co., Pyritz said.

“We support their (Zenith Tech’s) efforts to deliver a top tier project,” Pyritz said in an email Wednesday morning.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he has observed Trierweiler crews removing concrete that Cornerstone laid. Jackson said he has been told the Cornerstone concrete was not up to specifications.

“We are thrilled to see the progress Trierweiler is making in continuing the project and look forward to a completed project later this fall,” Jackson said.

It is unclear how many other subcontractors were on the project, what Cornerstone’s share of the work was and when Cornerstone was dropped. Pyritz said he did not know what the value of Cornerstone’s contract was or if Cornerstone’s removal will set the project — scheduled to finish in late fall — behind schedule.

“It is too early to tell if there will need to be any carry-over work,” Pyritz said. He declined to put The Journal Times in contact with the project manager.

Cornerstone owner Chris Cape declined to disclose what led to the company’s removal or what its role in the project was, but said the company had performed all its work on-schedule.

“Cornerstone Pavers was on-schedule to the day of the project’s July 11 schedule,” Cape said. “Cornerstone disagrees with the termination decision and is exploring all its options at this time. At no point did the DOT shut down or stop Cornerstone from working.”

Cape declined to say if the company’s options included legal action.

A call to Zenith Tech was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

Other problems

Cornerstone has drawn ire in the past year due to its handling of the $5.3 million Highway MM project in Mount Pleasant, which been drawn out for almost a year and a half after multiple missed deadlines.

The MM project was scheduled to be finished this Wednesday, the DOT told The Journal Times, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the project was still expected to have a couple weeks left.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in November, “If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.”

This April, Cornerstone was passed over for a City of Racine project despite being the lowest bidder, and in March the city also rejected Cornerstone’s application to be a prequalified city contractor.

