MOUNT PLEASANT — Cornerstone Pavers, LLC is one step closer to locating its temporary concrete batch plant in Mount Pleasant on East Frontage Road, just south of Highway 11.
After clearing the hurdle of a public hearing hurdle on Tuesday, the village Plan Commission on Wednesday recommended that the Village Board give approval for a conditional-use permit for the plant.
The Village Board will meet in May to make the final vote on the proposal. Cornerstone construction manager Chris Cape on Wednesday did not want to comment on the development.
Cornerstone is a subcontractor with James Peterson and Sons Construction, which is working on Braun Road and Wisconn Valley Way in the Foxconn development area.
If granted approval, Caledonia-based Cornerstone would have to meet several conditions, including no additional use of the site outside of what is specified in the application and reseeding the land after use.
Village staff recommended after the lease is over or the contract expires, that the village should return the zoning for the site to business park.
At the public hearing on Tuesday, attorney Jeff Leavell, who represents Cornerstone, said there will not by any trucks from the operation going north of Highway 11.
“Cornerstone is committed to working with Wisconsin (Department of Transportation) and the Village of Mount Pleasant to comply with all rules along with any other government agencies that have some overlapping jurisdiction,” Leavell said. “It wants to do this right and is committed to work with you to do that.”
Leavell said representatives from Cornerstone have spoken to the neighbors and people who live on the north side of Highway 11 with mostly positive responses.
At the public hearing no one spoke in favor of the proposal but two people did speak against the project.
One of them was Floyd Leonard, who said he lives near the project but has not talked to anyone associated with Cornerstone.
“I want the town to grow but I don’t want it to grow on the negative side, I want it to be on the positive side with a good contractor with a good reputation that works well with everyone,” Leonard said.
Leonard, who is on the Plan Commission, recused himself from the vote on Cornerstone at the Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday.
Past issues
Cornerstone has had some issues with this particular concrete batch plant.
It was originally located on Highway K in Raymond, just west of Interstate 94, where the A&W Restaurant used to be located before it moved to a new location on the east side of the Interstate.
According to Cape, Cornerstone had an agreement with Dodge County-based Michels Corp. to keep its equipment on the parcel of land throughout the I-94 project and he alleges Michel’s broke the contract.
Cornerstone is now pursuing legal action against Michels Corp. in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for lost damages.
But there have been other issue regarding Cornerstone in recent months.
On April 15, the Racine County Land Use and Planning Committee voted to initiate revocation proceedings for Cornerstone's permit for a gravel mining operation in the Town of Waterford and directed the county corporation counsel to place a cease-and-desist order on the property as soon as possible.
The county believes Cornerstone was mining beyond an agreed upon perimeter and then filled in the area after receiving an order to stop working.
Cornerstone officials refute those claims, saying they mined within the boundary and did stop working after receiving an order from the county.
The county has had issues with Cornerstone in the past, especially regarding construction on Highway MM, which has been plagued with delays. The company blames the delays on AT&T infrastructure work, but county officials mostly point the finger at Cornerstone for being responsible for the delays.
Cornerstone was also recently rejected by the City of Racine to be prequalified to be a contractor on city projects.
