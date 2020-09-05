Corner House on the Lake slated to open on Oct. 4

RACINE — After a storied 75-year run on Washington Avenue in Racine’s Uptown district, the Corner House Supper Club is writing a new chapter in its history with a move to the Racine lakefront under owners Benjamin J. Nelson and his fiancee, Jodie Azarian.
The renamed, relocated and refreshed Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gaslight Circle, adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton, is targeted to open on Sunday, Oct. 4, Nelson’s 60th birthday.
“It’s my birthday present to myself,” Nelson said. “I feel very positive for the future of The Corner House.”
An adjunct outdoor casual dining operation, The Tiki Bar & Grill, opened along the scenic Reefpoint Marina harbor walkway on July 1.
Veteran restaurateur
Nelson, of Mount Pleasant, has been a prolific Racine restaurateur for more than 30 years. His past ventures include: West Side Lounge, Beachside Bar, Benny’s on 6th, Ham & Egger and, since March 2018, the famed Corner House.
“I love seeing people have a good time, enjoying the atmosphere. It gives me a smile, ” Nelson said of his passion for the business. “It’s very gratifying.”
Nelson and Azarian purchased the iconic Uptown dining venue from second-generation owners George and John Kopulos. Located at the corner of Washington and Owen avenues, Corner House was founded on Aug. 15 1945 — V-J Day — by their father, Albert Kupulos.
“The Kopulos Family built a heck of an institution,” Nelson said. “The fame of The Corner House is prime rib. It’s famed nationally as a destination restaurant.”
The Corner House has been closed since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin.
Nelson said he and Azarian bought Corner House with intentions of eventually relocating the restaurant. With the closure of Third Coast Wood Fire Pizza & Pub, adjacent to the 122-room lakefront DoubleTree by Hilton, they found their dream location and began to lay plans for the opening of Corner House on the Lake. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant’s original anchor tenant was The Chancery, which operated at the harbor site from 1994-2015.
“Corner House just needed a facelift,” Nelson said. “We bought it with the intention of moving it. This venue became available and we jumped on it. Jodie and I have been working hard on this project since mid-April.”
Traditions with a new twist
The eatery has undergone dramatic remodeling during its ongoing transformation into Corner House on the Lake, with Azarian serving as the restaurant’s interior designer. Among the changes: new furnishings, paint and carpeting. A tower, featuring an interior second-floor walk-around observation area, has been enclosed to offer a 36-seat dining area offering a dramatic lakefront marina view.
In relocating Corner House, Nelson and Azarian have been careful to maintain the restaurant’s foundational traditions and retro nostalgic “supper club vibe.”
“They’re coming back,” Nelson said of supper clubs. “There are books on it now. You can go to different restaurants and have your book signed. It’s coming back trendy. People love it. They’re unique. It’s a very relaxing vibe when they dine. It’s not a hurry-up corporate America let’s get in, let’s get out. There’s no hurry in a supper club.”
Legacy decorative items at Corner House have made the move from Uptown to Downtown, as has the popular Corner House menu, which is unchanged in both pricing and the bill of fare, including veal, salad, seafood, specialty foods, steaks and chops, and of course, the restaurant’s signature prime rib.
“We’re going to continue with the exact same menu,” Nelson promises. “The quality of the food will not waver one bit. I was trained by George Kopulos … He was very strong in keeping the quality, and I follow that.”
But Nelson said some refreshing new twists are in store at Corner House, including an Oyster Bar that will offer an ever-changing selection of more than 100 different kinds of oysters from “all over the world.” An Oyster Club will be offered to customers, with email notifications when new oyster selections arrive.
Corner House on the Lake will also offer a walk-in wine room for selecting wines, free valet parking and a special event Corner House limousine available by prior reservation.
“We want everyone to have fun — not just dinner but an experience,” Nelson said. “Times are crazy right now. It’s a good place to release and relax.”
With less than a month before the debut of Corner House on the Lake, excitement is already ramping up in Downtown Racine.
“We are thrilled to have The Corner House downtown,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “This will be a destination for out-of-town visitors, as it will provide fine dining right on our beautiful lakefront. In addition, they will add to our wide array of dining options and fill the void we have had of a steak and prime rib house.”
Tiki Bar & Grill opened in July
Taking advantage of the site’s dramatic views of Lake Michigan and Reefpoint Marina, Nelson and Azarian on July 1 opened The Tiki Bar & Grill as a division of Corner House at the Lake, with reggae and beach music helping set the aesthetic waterfront vibe.
The seasonal outdoor casual dining Tiki Bar & Grill features appetizers, sandwiches, salads and desserts. Operating on a cash-only basis, a fee-free ATM is available to customers. The Tiki Bar & Grill is open Monday-Thursday starting at 3 p.m., serving dinner from 4-9. Open for lunch and dinner on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Tiki Bar & Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
