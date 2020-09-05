Corner House on the Lake slated to open on Oct. 4

Corner House on the Lake will also offer a walk-in wine room for selecting wines, free valet parking and a special event Corner House limousine available by prior reservation.

“We want everyone to have fun — not just dinner but an experience,” Nelson said. “Times are crazy right now. It’s a good place to release and relax.”

With less than a month before the debut of Corner House on the Lake, excitement is already ramping up in Downtown Racine.

“We are thrilled to have The Corner House downtown,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “This will be a destination for out-of-town visitors, as it will provide fine dining right on our beautiful lakefront. In addition, they will add to our wide array of dining options and fill the void we have had of a steak and prime rib house.”

Tiki Bar & Grill opened in July

Taking advantage of the site’s dramatic views of Lake Michigan and Reefpoint Marina, Nelson and Azarian on July 1 opened The Tiki Bar & Grill as a division of Corner House at the Lake, with reggae and beach music helping set the aesthetic waterfront vibe.