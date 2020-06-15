Corner House on the Lake in the works for former Chancery site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Downtown Racine is on track for another new restaurant this summer.

Among the action items on the June 9 agenda of the city Public Safety and Licensing Committee was a Class B liquor license for BenPire, LLC, doing business as Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gaslight Circle.

Located adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton at 223 Gaslight Circle, the restaurant site most recently housed gastropub Third Coast Wood Fire Pizza & Pub. The original anchor tenant was The Chancery, which operated at the harbor site from 1994 until2015.

Shannon Powell, communications director for the Office of the Mayor, confirmed to The Journal Times on Thursday afternoon that the liquor license application was passed in committee.

The agent for BenPire is prolific local restaurateur Benjamin J. Nelson of Mount Pleasant, who took over ownership of Uptown dining fixture Corner House, 1521 Washington Ave., from second generation owners George and John Kopulos in March 2018. Located on the namesake corner of Washington and Owen avenues, Corner House was founded in 1945 by Albert Kupulos and has gained a wide reputation for its prime rib.