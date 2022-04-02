Cops on campus? Waterford Graded School Board candidates do not agree

WATERFORD — Waterford Graded School Board candidates are presenting differing viewpoints on the question of adding police officers to elementary school campuses.

At a candidate forum Tuesday night in the Waterford Public Library, incumbent Ryan Koncki said he would support the move, because it would help build relations between students and the police.

"I think there's some value in that," Koncki said.

Other candidates, however, expressed reservations about assigning police to patrol grade schools.

Candidate Heather Sackman said she is concerned about the expense involved in such a staff expansion at the schools. Sackman said she would rather see police officers visit the schools periodically, rather than be paid to be there every day, to talk with students

"That's an excellent avenue to connect with officers," she said.

Candidate Stephan Levas said he, too, has reservations about the idea.

Levas said school staff is capable of handling incidents on campus, and he believes resources could be spent better on other things than adding police officers on campus.

The three candidates are vying in the April 5 election to fill two seats on the school board.

