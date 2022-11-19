 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cops 'N Kids to host 20th anniversary holiday book giveaway Dec. 17

Avaya Johnson, 4, looks over books at Cops 'N Kids giveaway at Festival Hall

Avaya Johnson, 4, of Racine, examines books available Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 inside Festival Hall in Racine during the annual Cops 'N Kids holiday book giveaway.

 Scott Williams

RACINE — Cops 'N Kids Reading Center will host its 20th annual holiday book giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9-11 a.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street.

A free event for children of all ages, CNK’s mission is to put books in every child’s hand this holiday season. Upon arrival, attendees can pick out books to take home with them.

Junior League of Racine will be on hand to wrap the books and families are encouraged to bring their own bags to take books home. Some plastic bags will also be available courtesy of Uline.

Leroy Butler headshot for Nov. 22

Butler
Maurice Robinson headshot 2

Robinson

Children will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus and get pictures taken as well. LeRoy Butler, career Green Bay Packer and pro football hall of famer; Julia Witherspoon, founder/Executive Director of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center; and Police Chief Maurice Robinson will be special guests. Other visitors may include the Racine Police Department, K9’s, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and many other Law Enforcement Officers from surrounding Southeastern Wisconsin agencies including the FBI, and Racine and South Shore fire departments to autograph books too.

Julia Witherspoon headshot

Witherspoon

“The ability to read is extremely important,” Witherspoon shared. “Thank you to everyone that makes it possible for us to put free books into the hands of our children.”

Cops ‘N Kids volunteers and donors also make this event possible, as well as the services provided at the reading center. For more information, visit cops-n-kids.org or call 262-632-1606.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

