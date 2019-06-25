RACINE — Julia Witherspoon, founder and executive director of the Cops ’N Kids Reading Center, began to weep as she told students in the center’s summer program about slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
One of the students, Mark Liedel, 5, asked if she needed a hug and then several of the kids embraced her.
Hetland, who was shot and killed as he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., on June 17, had been a member of the force for 24 years.
Witherspoon, a former Racine Police officer herself, worked with Hetland before retiring from the department in 2001.
On Tuesday, about 17 students in the center’s summer program walked from the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., to the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., to lay flowers on Hetland’s squad car, which has been serving as a memorial to him.
“For you guys to take flowers to lay on his squad car means a lot to me,” Witherspoon told the students through tears. “I want you guys, as you grow up, to never forget this moment.”
Witherspoon’s daughter, Racine Police Officer Vanessa Oliver-Gardner, went on several calls with Hetland on the day he was killed. Witherspoon told the students that Hetland had an 8-year-old daughter, the same age as some of them.
Flowers for Hetland
Becky St. Martin, Cops ‘N Kids administrative assistant, had the idea for the kids to honor Hetland after driving past the squad car memorial at the Police Department last week.
“I thought the kids should pay their respects,” she said. “We have cops that come here and read to them as often as they can.”
Members of the police force typically come to the center to read to the students once a week.
Hetland himself came to the center to read to the students several years ago, Witherspoon said.
The Cops ‘N Kids Center, founded in 1997, provides free books to all children, as well as tutoring and programming during the school year and in the summer.
Offering thanks
When the group arrived at the squad car memorial, Witherspoon led a prayer for Hetland and his loved ones and asked the children to thank him.
Each child then laid a blue carnation on the squad car or near it and Witherspoon placed a bouquet on the vehicle on behalf of herself, the Cops ‘N Kids board of directors, teachers and other volunteers.
“The idea of our kids going to honor a fallen officer, to touch a hero in their lives, I was very touched by that,” Witherspoon said.
