RACINE — Cops ‘N Kids recently finished repairs on its facilities following a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Racine.

After initially pledging a $5,000 match as part of a GoFundMe campaign, the Kiwanis Club voted to donate $15,000, which covered the cost of repairs to Cops ‘N Kids.

During a presentation June 16, Cops ‘N Kids recognized the Kiwanis Club of Racine for its contribution.

“Kiwanis helping us with repairs is helping us to remain open so that we can continue the work we’re doing to help our children’s future become better,” said Julia Witherspoon, founder of Cops ‘N Kids.

The main mission of the Kiwanis Club is to help children, both worldwide and in local communities.

“Kiwanis wants to help the children of the world, and what (Witherspoon) does is right in our ballpark,” said Melissa Loebach, Kiwanis lieutenant governor for Division I, which includes Kenosha and Racine. “It’s what Kiwanis is all about, helping the children of the world,”

Witherspoon said the contributions of Racine organizations to Cops ‘N Kids “means the absolute world to (her). They’re supporting our children.”

“The project needed to get done, and we were in a position to do it, so we did,” said Fred Kaste, president of the Kiwanis Club of Racine. “We were happy to do it.”

The Cops ‘N Kids facility suffered structural damage from ice storms during the past few years that resulted in leaks and fallen ceiling tiles.

Repairs included tuckpointing, resealing windows, replacing parts of the damaged ceiling and restoring multiple areas of plaster.

The project was completed by KATT Construction and Tiger Restoration.

“We appreciate the support in general that we get from the City of Racine to help keep us up and running,” said Becky St. Martin, administrative assistant for Cops ‘N Kids.

Witherspoon said she never owned books while growing up, and she founded her organization to prevent this from happening in children’s lives. Now, Witherspoon is grateful to the Racine community for helping keep Cops ‘N Kids’ doors open.

“These are the community’s children. They’re not my biological children. They’re not our biological children, but they’re our community’s children,” she said. “And their future is in our hands, not just their parents’, they’re in our hands, as well.”