Raising Money for Special Olympics
Mount Pleasant police Officer Eric Oertel enjoys a long john donut as he sits on top of the Mount Pleasant Dunkin' Donuts, 6026 Washington Ave., in August of 2015, to raise money for Special Olympics. The fundraiser will be going on again today, Aug. 17. 

 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — Local police officers and firefighters are set to stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops today, Friday, Aug. 17, to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Law enforcement will be seen on area Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops at 6026 Washington Ave. and at the Willkomm’s on Spring, 1215 N. Green Bay Road, by the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31.

Sturtevant police will also be out at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 9209 Durand Ave.

It’s part of the statewide event that runs from 6 to 11 a.m.

In return for the police officers “doing time” atop the restaurants, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location Friday and makes a donation will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Special Olympics Wisconsin provides year-round training and competition opportunities through 17 different Olympic-type sports for nearly 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The organization holds more than 650 competitions statewide and five state tournaments per year. For more information, go to Special OlympicsWisconsin.org or call 800-552-1324.

