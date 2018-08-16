RACINE COUNTY — Local police officers and firefighters are set to stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops today, Friday, Aug. 17, to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Law enforcement will be seen on area Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops at 6026 Washington Ave. and at the Willkomm’s on Spring, 1215 N. Green Bay Road, by the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31.
Sturtevant police will also be out at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 9209 Durand Ave.
It’s part of the statewide event that runs from 6 to 11 a.m.
In return for the police officers “doing time” atop the restaurants, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location Friday and makes a donation will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
Special Olympics Wisconsin provides year-round training and competition opportunities through 17 different Olympic-type sports for nearly 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The organization holds more than 650 competitions statewide and five state tournaments per year. For more information, go to Special OlympicsWisconsin.org or call 800-552-1324.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You could have a whole detail on top of Odd Fellows watching cars speed down Main Street
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.