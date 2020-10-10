Cool cats: Brothers serve up Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine at former Cliff's Boathouse

When the 29-seat former Cliff’s Boathouse Café became available after its 31-year run, the brothers jumped at the opportunity, a giant leap of faith in the face of the various pandemic-related restrictions. The location offered Art and José everything they had been looking for – a small dining room and kitchen, a “great location” near popular North Beach, and close proximity to all the Downtown Racine and Reefpoint Marina action.

Siblings José, Art and Sandra come by their shared love for cooking honestly, inspired and mentored in the culinary arts by their mother, who came to the Midwest with her husband from Guayana, Puerto Rico, in search of better opportunities for their growing family, which eventually numbered 17 children.

“All the Felix family celebrations … revolved around food,” José said. “Every Sunday, Mom would have all the siblings over with the grandchildren and cook a big meal for the whole family — and it was a real big family. And holidays, too. She’d cook all day for the holidays – she’d start early in the morning and people would show up in the evening for dinner. She just loved to cook — and that’s where we got it from. I’d watch her cook. That’s how you learn – sitting in the kitchen watching Mom.”