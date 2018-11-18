MOUNT PLEASANT — Winter is coming, and when it does get here it could impact road construction around the Foxconn Technology Group project site.
Already one contractor is bracing for how the cold and snow could affect their timeline for work along Highway KR.
S.J. Louis Construction is currently putting in the sewer system on Highway KR and contacted Mount Pleasant officials last week to ask to have the ability to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Currently, S.J. Louis is permitted to work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Village Board on Nov. 12 declined to take action on the request, but several board members advocated for allowing the company to work seven days a week during the day in an effort to minimize the impact on residents of several homes in the area.
Claude Lois, project manager for the village, said he will work with the company to find a better solution to keep the project on time and acknowledge the company’s concerns about the weather.
“Part of the concern from S.J. Louis is obviously the freezing of the soil during construction,” Lois said. “Obviously you can’t use compacted or frozen soil to compact the pipes, so that’s why they’re trying to keep the soil, for lack of a better term, moving at most of the times.”
Lois said if the company were to be granted the ability to work 24 hours a day, during the night it plans to not lay any pipe but instead keep the soil moving to prevent it from freezing.
“Their concern is if we get 30 below (zero) for a week solid or two weeks solid, they’re done. They’re done until spring,” Lois said. “They won’t be able to dig anymore.”
Lois said S.J. Louis has a very tight deadline because the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to do work on KR starting March 1.
Last week, WisDOT announced that Michels Corp., based in Dodge County, is the low bidder for the Highway KR construction project. The contract is worth nearly $15 million, and construction is expected to take more than a year to complete.
The plan is to turn a two-mile stretch of KR into a six-lane, divided urban roadway from between the east frontage road along Interstate 94 to just east of Highway H.
Reaction from trustees
Village Trustee Ram Bhatia was not pleased with the request from S.J. Louis for longer construction hours, and said company staff should have prepared for weather to be a possible factor when developing their timeline for the project.
“If a bidder submits a bid you know the weather, you know it’s going to be below freezing for X number of months, the schedule should have been based on that,” Bhatia said. “Unless I hear something new that would justify for them to ask for this 24-hour variance, I don’t feel comfortable with that.”
Trustee Gary Feest said he doesn’t think it’s necessary for the company to work 24 hours a day to prevent the soil from freezing.
“You can get a lot of work done in a 16-hour day,” Feest said, adding that he would support allowing work to take place seven days a week within limited hours each day.
The work on Highway KR is unique because residents on the Kenosha County side of the highway in the Village of Somers will be as equally affected by the road work as those on the Mount Pleasant side.
Two Somers trustees, Greg Sinnen and Dave Geersten, attended the Nov. 12 Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting to advocate that the board consider those on the Somers side of the border and for more sharing of information on this topic to keep them informed.
“If you’ve already done these things, I appreciate it, but it’s certainly going to be an issue for area residents on both sides of the county line,” Sinnen said.
