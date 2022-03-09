Contractor blames Uncle Harry's owners for problems with ice cream shop expansion

WATERFORD — A construction contractor is firing back at Uncle Harry’s in a crossfire of accusations surrounding funds for expansion of the popular ice cream stand.
Uncle Harry’s owners filed a civil lawsuit in December alleging that contractor Midwest Renovations and Property Management LLC had taken money and failed to complete work on the Waterford ice cream shop.
Midwest Renovations is responding with allegations that Uncle Harry’s is behind on payments by $34,325. The contractor wants to place a lien on the Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard property at 100 S. Jefferson St.
With the conflicting suits pending in Racine County Circuit Court, a hearing is scheduled April 8 before Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch to decide how to move forward in the dispute.
Uncle Harry’s owners, Waterford Hills Properties LLC, hired Midwest Renovations in March 2021 to oversee renovations to the ice cream shop as well as construction work to convert a neighboring property into a hamburger shop.
The expansion was to result in an outdoor dining area overlooking Main Street with a decorative pergola.
Uncle Harry’s is a distinctive property in Downtown Waterford that began as a gasoline station in the 1930s and still reflects the original Tudor-style design, with bright red accents.
Through their company, owners Jay Noble and his brother, John Noble, accused Midwest Renovations and its owner, Michael Mansell, of mishandling the project, misapplying funds and causing the expansion to fall behind schedule.
In its response, Midwest Renovations is joined by Captive Aire Systems Inc., which is described as a subcontractor hired to provide a new ventilation system for about $14,000. The two firms allege breach of contract against Uncle Harry’s, as well as other misconduct involving unpaid bills and misappropriation of funds.
One of the counterclaims states that Midwest Renovations is entitled to damages “under the theory of theft by contractor” by the owners of the ice cream shop.
The expansion and modernization of the Uncle Harry’s property originally was due for completion by Memorial Day 2021.
Noble has since said that he switched contractors and that he hopes to have the ice cream shop upgraded and the hamburger shop completed soon.
