Contested elections coming into focus for fall congressional, legislative, county races

RACINE COUNTY — Following Monday’s filing deadline, races are beginning to fall into place for federal congressional, state legislative and county elective office seats that will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot, which will also include the race for president pitting incumbent Republican President Donald Trump against the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Primaries, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Ballots will be finalized by the Wisconsin Elections Commission next Wednesday, June 10, after any challenges are filed regarding nomination paper filings.

Congressional race

Among the offices up for re-election is the 1st District congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., of Janesville. Challengers include Democrats Roger Polak of Racine and Josh Pade of Bristol, and Republican John Baker of Mukwonago. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status of Republicans Jeremy Ryan of Baraboo and Charles Barman of Sharon were pending. With Pade’s filing and the two others pending, a primary will likely take place in that race.

State Senate races