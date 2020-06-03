Contested elections coming into focus for fall congressional, legislative, county races

RACINE COUNTY — Following Monday’s filing deadline, races are beginning to fall into place for federal congressional, state legislative and county elective office seats that will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot, which will also include the race for president pitting incumbent Republican President Donald Trump against the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Primaries, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Ballots will be finalized by the Wisconsin Elections Commission next Wednesday, June 10, after any challenges are filed regarding nomination paper filings.
Congressional race
Among the offices up for re-election is the 1st District congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., of Janesville. Challengers include Democrats Roger Polak of Racine and Josh Pade of Bristol, and Republican John Baker of Mukwonago. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status of Republicans Jeremy Ryan of Baraboo and Charles Barman of Sharon were pending. With Pade’s filing and the two others pending, a primary will likely take place in that race.
State Senate races
In 2020, even-numbered four-year term state Senate seats are up for election. Odd numbered state Senate seats will be up for election in 2022.
In Racine County, state Senate seats up for election include District 22, which includes most of the City of Racine, all of the Village of Elmwood Park and the southeast corner of the Village of Mount Pleasant. Democratic incumbent Sen. Robert Wirch of Somers is running unopposed.
Also up for election is the Senate seat for District 28, which includes the Village and Town of Waterford.
Incumbent Sen. David Craig, R-Vernon, who has held the seat since 2016, filed a declaration of non-candidacy. A large field of candidates is seeking to replace him, which will result in a Republican primary in that district.
Seeking Craig’s seat are Democrat Adam Murphy of Franklin and Republicans Jim Engstrand of Milwaukee, Dan Griffin of Greendale, Julian Bradley of Franklin, Steve Babowski of Franklin and Marina Croft of Franklin. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status was pending for Republican Daniel Newberry of Franklin.
State Assembly races
All members of the State Assembly are up for re-election for two-year terms, including those in districts serving parts of Racine County. The races are as follows:
- District 32: Incumbent Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, will be facing Democrat Katherine Gaulke of Elkhorn. The district includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington in Racine County.
- District 62: Incumbent Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status of Democrat August Schutz of Caledonia was pending. The district includes most of Caledonia, Wind Point, Raymond, Norway and parts of northern Racine.
- District 63: Incumbent Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, currently the Assembly Speaker, will face Democrat Joel Jacobsen of Burlington. The district includes most of the Burlington area, Rochester, Union Grove, Yorkville and part of Mount Pleasant.
- District 64: Incumbent Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, will face Republican challenger Ed Hibsch of Somers. The district includes southeast Mount Pleasant, Elmwood Park, parts of far south Racine, Somers and Kenosha.
- District 66: Incumbent Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status of Republican Will Leverson of Racine was pending. The district includes most of the City of Racine.
- District 83: Incumbent Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, will face Democrat Alan DeYoung of Muskego. As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the ballot status of Democrat Jim Brownlow of Muskego was pending. Brownlow ran against Wichgers in 2018. The district included the Town of Waterford and Village of Waterford in Racine County.
County offices
Of the four Racine County offices up for election on the Nov. 3 ballot, only one seat is contested.
A two-way race is set for county register of deeds, with incumbent Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen of Racine facing Republican Karie Pope of Caledonia. Pope is currently the Caledonia village clerk.
Incumbents running uncontested are County Clerk Wendy Christensen, R-Caledonia, District Attorney Tricia Hanson, R-Wind Lake, and Treasurer Jeff Latus, R-Mount Pleasant.
