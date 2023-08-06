RACINE — The City of Racine has received a $160,000 grant to implement contactless payment on the RYDE Racine buses.

Currently, RYDE buses only accept exact change or passes purchased from the transit station or a satellite location like Piggly Wiggly.

Once implemented, the buses will have scanners for riders to pay with phones or a reloadable card, according to Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for the city.

“Contactless payment creates yet another opportunity for folks to access public transportation,” Jung said. “Younger people especially might not always carry cash, but everyone always has their phone. So to make sure that there’s another opportunity for folks to be able to pay for their ride, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jung said riders will still be able to pay their fares with exact change when the contactless payment is implemented.

“Our city is committed to providing the best public transportation possible. This grant marks a significant milestone in our efforts,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a press release. “The touchless payment system streamlines our public transit, making it more convenient and accessible for residents, regardless of where they board the bus.”

The contactless payment will be installed on RYDE Racine buses by 2024, according to a press release from the city.

“We’re really excite about modernization,” Jung said. “We’re trying to bring public transportation into the future and make it work for as many people as possible.”

