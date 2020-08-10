Contact tracing contract vetoed, residency requirement reduced to 40%

During the discussion, there was some miscommunication about how many total contact tracers would be hired. The total number is 11, but the Health Department was hoping to have at least five of them start Monday morning. At a Board of Health meeting, Bowersox told the board that Health Department employees have been working longer shifts — some as long as 12 or 14 hours — and coming in seven days a week. With cold and influenza season coming on, it was important to have contact tracers in place to take some of the burden off of city staff.

But Maxim said they would not be able to meet the 80% requirement and be able to provide five people by Monday. In an email to aldermen and city staff, Mayor Cory Mason said that he vetoed the council’s amended resolution and issued an emergency order to execute the contract with a 40% residency requirement, which Maxim agreed to in a conversation with City Attorney Scott Letteney.

“(O)ur Public Health Department needs this support now,” Mason wrote in his email. “They have been working tirelessly for six months with little down time to try and keep us all safe. With the Emergency Order and the contract signed, (Bowersox) and her staff will have 5 additional nurses available to them this Monday. I can’t in good conscience delay that support any longer.”