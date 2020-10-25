'Consumed in fire:' Racine fire survivor shares message of hope and resilience

“I felt like I was just trapped in a box and just couldn’t get out,” White said of the mental fog of the possible carbon monoxide poisoning. “And then I saw Craig and I was good. I just blacked out and didn’t have any memory after that.”

It wasn’t until Jan. 20 that White regained consciousness.

Now residing with his brother and nephew in Kenosha, White sustained deep second- and third-degree burns in the fire and was transported to the burn unit at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he was kept in a drug-induced coma for more than two months.

Skin grafts now cover 60% of his body between his ears and knees. After sex weeks of in-hospital rehabilitation to learn how to walk again and improve his skin elasticity and range of motion, White was discharged from Columbia-St. Mary’s on March 12.

Exuding optimism and a new resolve to not take life for granted, White has kept his spirits up during his recovery, thanks in good measure to the “love and support” of friends, family and the Racine community, including “prayer support.”

“I’ve been blessed,” White said. “I used to take things for granted. I’ve started to think a lot more about things than I did before. I’ve had time to reflect on things. ”