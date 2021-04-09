 Skip to main content
Consultant hired to lead Burlington task force on racial issues
BURLINGTON

City Hall chants

Protesters gather outside Burlington City Hall in summer 2020 as the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism pushes to confront reported incidents of racism in the schools and the community.

 Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — A private consulting firm has been tabbed to lead the discussion of a soon-to-be-named task force to examine issues related to race relations in Burlington.

The Burlington City Council agreed on Wednesday to hire Organization Development Consultants, based in Brookfield, to guide the task force.

The city will pay the consulting firm $10,500 for its services.

Jeannie Hefty

Mayor Jeannie Hefty is expected soon to name about two-dozen people to the task force, including some from the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism group.

Burlington has been dealing with race-related issues for many months, particularly following complaints regarding the use of racial slurs in schools.

The Burlington Area School District in February announced disciplinary action against students for incidents that included racial slurs scrawled on a playground and at a school construction site.

Parents and others who contend that racism is more widespread in the community formed the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, which has protested outside City Hall, paraded past the homes of school board members and at public parks.

Demonstrators calling for anti-racism to be included in the Burlington Area School District's policies and curriculums shut down the School Board's meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, when the School Board didn't immiediately take up the anti-racism proposal following nearly an hour of public comment. Here's what happened before, during and after the meeting was shut down and the School Board left Karcher Middle School's library before half of the meeting's agenda was exhausted.

The task force is expected to issue recommendations for actions to address race relations in the community.

Daniel Schroeder, a representative of Organization Development Consultants, told the city council Wednesday that his group would try to create a relaxed and comfortable environment for frank discussion.

Schroeder said he intends for the task force to exchange ideas and develop an action plan for city consideration.

“This is a problem-solving and positive, proactive kind of process,” he said. “This can be a shot in the arm that shows the City of Burlington and its key constituents that you are very committed to moving forward, to be more inclusive, sensitive to issues of racial and other individual differences.”

Todd Bauman Burlington 4th District Alderman

Bauman

The city council approved hiring the consulting firm, with Alderman Todd Bauman the only one voting no.

Bauman said during a Thursday phone call that he has unanswered questions about why the city is hiring an outside consultant, and why the city is creating a task force to discuss issues within the school district, which is governed by a separate entity.

Although he agreed that racism exists in every community, Bauman said of the task force effort, “I just think it’s an overreach.”

