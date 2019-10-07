MOUNT PLEASANT — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a work-site accident Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Old Fancher Road and Highway H, according to South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief Jon Keiser.
According to police radio dispatch reports, the worker sustained a chest injury after he was impaled with a metal rod.
You have free articles remaining.
Flight for Life was initially called, but Keiser said paramedics transported the patient to Ascension All Saints hospital to let hospital staff decide whether to transport the patient for more advanced care.
Radio dispatches indicated the patient was eventually flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa about an hour after the call.
The results are in ...
Hungry for pizza? These spots are the best places to grab a pizza in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.