MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction is underway for the new Kwik Trip at 6801 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), the former site of Racine Toyota directly west of Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta.
The store, approved by the Mount Pleasant Village Board in April 2017, will be about 7,000 square feet with another 3,000 for a double-lane car wash. About 30 employees — 10 to 12 of them full-time — will work at the store.
Kwik Trip plans to have the location open in the first week of November, according to Hans Zietlow, the company’s director of real estate.
Kwik Trip’s purchase of the 4.5-acre lot closed last June for $2.35 million, property records show. The store itself will only take up the front half of the lot, meaning the company will be able to shop the rear half around to developers.
The lot had been empty since Racine Toyota opened its new dealership in 2016 at 13350 Kilbourne Drive.
