Construction season starts with closures on Hamilton, Lathrop and more

That one is projected to start in July with some intermediate closures — Rooney estimates they will be short — and should wrap up around September or October.

Water utility projects

This year is also shaping up to be a busy construction year for Racine’s water and wastewater utility and will cause some road closures this spring.

Chad Regalia, the utility’s chief engineer, said the contractor working on Hamilton Street plans to resume that project next week.

Regalia said in an email that the two-block stretch from Main Street to Michigan Boulevard will be closed for installation of water and sewer lines for about three weeks.

At the end of March, construction is expected to move into the intersection of Hamilton and Main, which they plan to close for about a month. Traffic will detour on State Street, Douglas Avenue and High Street.

Another utility engineer, Jeff Guttenberg, said Hamilton Street will also be closed from Douglas Avenue to Railroad Street, which is just west of the railroad tracks, through early May. Northbound traffic on Marquette will remain as well as southbound traffic at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.