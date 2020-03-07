Construction season starts with closures on Hamilton, Lathrop and more

RACINE COUNTY — With spring just around the corner in Wisconsin, construction season is up and running. Drivers will need to be on the lookout for road closures, starting as soon as next week.
One of the biggest projects that is expected to resume is the reconstruction of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) from Kentucky Street to Kearney Avenue, which is anticipated to continue through November.
Racine Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said the project will have bidirectional traffic from Kentucky to Drexel Avenue, but from Drexel to Kearney traffic will be eastbound only until about early June or July.
Another major Wisconsin Department of Transportation project for 2020 is a rebuild of 16th Street from Main Street to Highway 32, which Rooney said will probably not start until late April or May.
The project calls for a full closure of 16th Street, aside from permitting north-south traffic through some intersections, such as Wisconsin Avenue and Grand Avenue. Otherwise, drivers will have to detour onto 14th Street.
Coming up later in the season is third major DOT project in the City of Racine which will be at the intersection of State Street and Memorial Drive. Rooney said the project encompasses upgrading traffic signals, pavement repairs and laying a high-friction surface treatment on the intersection.
That one is projected to start in July with some intermediate closures — Rooney estimates they will be short — and should wrap up around September or October.
Water utility projects
This year is also shaping up to be a busy construction year for Racine’s water and wastewater utility and will cause some road closures this spring.
Chad Regalia, the utility’s chief engineer, said the contractor working on Hamilton Street plans to resume that project next week.
Regalia said in an email that the two-block stretch from Main Street to Michigan Boulevard will be closed for installation of water and sewer lines for about three weeks.
At the end of March, construction is expected to move into the intersection of Hamilton and Main, which they plan to close for about a month. Traffic will detour on State Street, Douglas Avenue and High Street.
Another utility engineer, Jeff Guttenberg, said Hamilton Street will also be closed from Douglas Avenue to Railroad Street, which is just west of the railroad tracks, through early May. Northbound traffic on Marquette will remain as well as southbound traffic at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Guttenberg said work has already begun on the Lathrop Avenue water main which will be replaced from 17th Street to Durand Avenue and has reduced traffic down to one lane. The contractor is looking into detouring traffic between 16th Street and 21st Street, which if approved by the Department of Public Works, will be posted for drivers. That project is expected to continue through June.
Another project scheduled to start in March is running a pipe from the Perry Avenue lift station near Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., to go north along Perry Avenue, past Graceland Boulevard, then head west across South Green Bay Road, and continue north until it connects with the booster station near Educators Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road.
Haas said that when the project crosses Highway 20 at Perry Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one lane for a few weeks. He estimated this will happen in April or May.
Behind on bidding
Rooney said most of the city’s 2020 road projects were not bid out before the malware attack on city computer systems on Jan 31. Now his department has access to the resources needed and is rushing to catch up with putting the rest out to bid.
For 2020, the city has three large paving projects planned:
- Hamilton Street from Douglas Avenue until Railroad Street, which will happens sometime after the water utility wraps up.
- 21st Street from Taylor Avenue to Jay Eye See Avenue.
- LaSalle Street from South Street to Melvin Avenue. From South Street to Lombard Avenue will be a complete reconstruction, from Lombard to Melvin will be a resurfacing project.
The city also have the following repaving projects planned:
- South Street from Douglas Avenue to Main Street.
- Ontario Street from State Street to the entrance of CNH Industrial.
- Lathrop Avenue from Durand Avenue to Republic Avenue.
- Russet Street from Washington Avenue to Haven Avenue.
- Lindermann Avenue from Orchard Street to Russet Street.
- Chatham Street from Lombard Avenue to the dead end.
- Savoy Circle from Cecilia Park Drive to the cul-de-sac.
- Lake Avenue from 11th Street to 12th Street.
- Library Drive from Sixth Street to the Racine Public Library. Rooney said the city will open the parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Library Drive so vehicle will be able to access the library parking lot during construction.