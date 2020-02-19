Construction manager approved for Racine Unified aquatic center

RACINE — Racine Unified School District officials are moving forward with plans for the district’s $23 million aquatic center with construction expected to begin this spring.

During a School Board meeting Monday, all members present voted in favor of hiring Milwaukee-based C.D. Smith as the construction manager for the project at a cost of $414,000 — almost $500,000 less than the next-lowest bidder.

Board members Dennis Wiser, Jane Barbian and Amy Cimbalnik were not present at the meeting.

The 42,000-square-foot indoor aquatic center is set to be constructed just west of Case High School in what is currently a soybean field. The center is to be funded through Racine Unified’s community service levy, which does not have the same restrictions as its general levy but must be used for projects to benefit the community as a whole. To that end, the center will be available to the community for purposes like swim club practices, swimming lessons and parties.

The aquatic center, set for a tentative opening in August 2021, would replace the Case pool that closed due to safety and mechanical concerns in May 2018.

