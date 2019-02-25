WATERFORD — In early March, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin roadway reconstruction along state Highways 20/83 in the villages of Waterford and Rochester.
Prior to construction, the WisDOT project team has planned an open house-style meeting designed to provide details on upcoming construction activity. The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Waterford Library, 101 N. River St.
This project will reconstruct about 1.7 miles of roadway from Buena Park Road in Waterford to Highway 36 in Rochester and will include replacement of the existing bridge over the Fox River.
What to expect
- Main Street — from Milwaukee Street to Jefferson Street — will remain open to traffic by being reconstructed in stages. This includes reconstructing the bridge over the Fox River in phases to help keep it open at all times.
- Main Street — from Jefferson Street to Buena Park Road — will be closed to through traffic.
- First Street/Beck Drive — from Main Street in Waterford to Highway 36 in Rochester — will be closed to through traffic.
- Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.
- The intersection of Buena Park Road and Main Street in Waterford will remain open to traffic by being reconstructed in stages.
Detour signs will direct traffic around the construction area. Traffic will be routed to and from Highway 36 in Rochester along Buena Park Road in Waterford, Front Street (Highway W) in Rochester, and Highway D (Main Street) in Rochester.
The contractor, Zenith Tech, Inc., is planning on completing the $17 million project by late fall. The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.
More information can be found on the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/20waterford/
