Construction finished on new Fischer Park beach house on Browns Lake, open as soon as this weekend

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Construction is complete on the new beach house at Fischer Park on the shores of Browns Lake. The new bathrooms, changing and eating areas could be open to the public as soon as this weekend, although beach-goers will have to wait until next year for the concession stand to open due to COVID-19.
“The new beach house is a significant and much-needed upgrade at Fischer Park,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We were grateful to work in partnership with the County Board to replace what was an aging, outdated beach house with a new building that will serve residents of Burlington and beyond for many years to come.”
Town of Burlington Chairman Ralph Rice told The Journal Times that the new county beach house facility will make a “very nice addition” to the recreational offerings at Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave.
“I’m sure a lot of people are going to enjoy it,” Rice said.
Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson said that the $740,000 Fischer Park beach house project came in “basically on time and under budget,” noting project estimates were between $750,000-$760,000.
“Clearly it’s a huge upgrade to Fischer Park,” she said. “It’s something that’s needed, a necessary building, because the old building had outlived its useful life and got to the point where it looked bad. It was a blight on the landscape. This a great new building to bring several more decades of us to that park, that beach, for the enjoyment of the public. It’s going to be very nice for people to enjoy. It looks really good. It’s got a lot of curb appeal.”
Anderson said the Fischer Park beach house will be operational during the beach’s Memorial Day to Labor Day season and said she expects an occupancy permit for the beach house to be issued “within a few days.”
“I would fully expect that we will fully be open for the public by this weekend,” she said. “All indications are we’ll get occupancy in the next few days.”
Given the lateness of this summer beach season at Fisher Park and COVID-19 considerations, Anderson noted that the beach house concession stand is expected to open next season and be operated on a part-time basis in partnership with local fundraising organizations. Freestanding vending machines will be placed in the concessions area starting next season as an added park amenity to use when the concession stand is closed.
Amenities
The handicap-accessible 3,400-square-foot beach house, encompassing a 2,600-square-foot building and 763-square-foot covered patio, was designed by Rudie/Frank Architecture, 920 Goold Street in Racine, and built by Absolute Construction Enterprises, 6618 Six Mile Road in Caledonia. Mount Pleasant-based civil engineering firm Nielsen Madsen & Barber S.C., 1458 Horizon Blvd., oversaw project engineering.
The new beach house facility replaces Fischer Park’s aging and outdated 2,700-square-foot circa-1955 restroom and shower facility, which was demolished in late January and early February in advance of March and April site work for the May-July construction project.
The new split-face concrete block and brick beach house includes a concession stand for pre-packaged goods, a lifeguard and first aid office, covered canopy paved patio, restrooms and dressing rooms. Financing for the project was through the county’s 2020 capital project fund.
Located in the Town of Burlington on the southeast shore of Browns Lake, 53-acre Einer Fisher Park is a Racine County owned-and-operated park facility, featuring a boat launch, picnic tables, and a beach with daily lifeguard coverage from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The county has also discussed the possibility of a new beach house at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant. The proposal is to include that in the 2021 county budget, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Ribbon-cutting
Delagrave is set to preside over a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. today for the new beach house facility.
Delagrave plans to be joined at the ribbon-cutting by Racine County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse of Waterford and Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Mark Schaaf noted public attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony will likely be limited due to social distancing recommendations. Face masks will be required.
