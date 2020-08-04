Construction finished on new Fischer Park beach house on Browns Lake, open as soon as this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Construction is complete on the new beach house at Fischer Park on the shores of Browns Lake. The new bathrooms, changing and eating areas could be open to the public as soon as this weekend, although beach-goers will have to wait until next year for the concession stand to open due to COVID-19.

“The new beach house is a significant and much-needed upgrade at Fischer Park,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We were grateful to work in partnership with the County Board to replace what was an aging, outdated beach house with a new building that will serve residents of Burlington and beyond for many years to come.”

Town of Burlington Chairman Ralph Rice told The Journal Times that the new county beach house facility will make a “very nice addition” to the recreational offerings at Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave.

“I’m sure a lot of people are going to enjoy it,” Rice said.

Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson said that the $740,000 Fischer Park beach house project came in “basically on time and under budget,” noting project estimates were between $750,000-$760,000.