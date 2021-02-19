Construction expected to start Monday on Washington Avenue/Highway 20 in Racine

RACINE — Construction is expected to start Monday on Washington Avenue/Highway 20, but weather may end up delaying the project again.
Westbound Washington Avenue traffic will be detoured north at West Boulevard to Kinzie Avenue, west to Lathrop Avenue and south again to Washington Avenue, according to an announcement from the Office of the City Engineer in Racine.
Eastbound traffic will be maintained in one lane on Washington Avenue.
The City of Racine Engineering Department has contracted with Waukesha-based Globe Contractors, Inc. to repair and replace about 40 sanitary sewer laterals, according to a news release from the city.
This utility work needs to be completed before roadway construction, the news release said.
