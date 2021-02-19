 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction expected to start Monday on Washington Avenue/Highway 20 in Racine
0 comments

Construction expected to start Monday on Washington Avenue/Highway 20 in Racine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Construction is expected to start Monday on Washington Avenue/Highway 20, but weather may end up delaying the project again.

Westbound Washington Avenue traffic will be detoured north at West Boulevard to Kinzie Avenue, west to Lathrop Avenue and south again to Washington Avenue, according to an announcement from the Office of the City Engineer in Racine.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained in one lane on Washington Avenue. 

The City of Racine Engineering Department has contracted with Waukesha-based Globe Contractors, Inc. to repair and replace about 40 sanitary sewer laterals, according to a news release from the city. 

This utility work needs to be completed before roadway construction, the news release said. 

The project follows on the heels of 2020 improvements to Washington Avenue/Highway 20 in West Racine.

The weather has already delayed the project start a few times. With weather forecasts showing more snow may be coming, the project could get delayed again. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art
Local News

The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art

Mike Gosa — owner and designer at the Échelon Gallery, who named the store as an homage to his background as a military engineer — says he wants customers to walk into his store and feel like there's something there for them. "The style that's in you is on you," he says.

It's a kaleidoscope of a retail store, and each pop of color pulls you in to discover what's waiting in that particular section.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News