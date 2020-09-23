Construction dumpster fire reported on Harmony Drive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A construction dumpster fire in the 1200 block of Harmony Drive Tuesday required 19 firefighters to put it out.

The Racine Fire Department responded to 1231 Harmony Drive for an active fire in a construction dumpster at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department.

The home's occupant was using a garden hose to put out the fire when help arrived.

Crews from Quint 3 initiated a fast attack and extinguished the rest of the blaze. On scene from the Racine Fire Department were Engines 1 and 2, Quint 3, Truck 1, Med 4 and Battalion 1. A total of 19 firefighters responded to the fire because it was near two homes. The fire was contained to the dumpster and did not spread to the nearby houses, according to the release.

No injuries were reported. A loss of more than $500 was estimated. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday.

The Racine Police Department also assisted at the fire scene.

