Construction, COVID-19 plagues Lathrop Avenue business

RACINE — Frugallery, a resale shop located at 2309 Lathrop Ave., has faced construction-limiting customer access to the business since February on top of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frugallery owner Colette Mullins Van Beek said she was not made aware of the construction before it happened in front of her small store and neither was the neighboring auto repair shop. While she noticed some bigger stores in the area had signs to make their entrances clear, she never received one.
“We didn’t know what they were doing,” Van Beek said. “There was no communication.”
According to the City of Racine, work is underway on the Lathrop Avenue water main, which is being replaced from 17th Street to Durand Avenue and has reduced traffic down to one lane. Traffic is being detoured between 16th Street and 21st Street. That project is expected to continue through June. Repaving is also planned for Lathrop, from Durand Avenue to Republic Avenue.
The construction barrels, Van Beek said, are moved around and often block her entryway, deterring people from coming to her store and the area in general. While she did not know what she would have done with a warning about the construction, she believes the sign pointing out her entrance way would have helped.
“Why didn’t we get our sign?” Van Beek said. “Because nobody knew where to turn into my entrance because it was all chaos with the barrels.”
When asking one of the construction workers about how long the project was going to take, Van Beek said the worker told her through the end of the summer.
Having been away from her shop during the Safer at Home order put in place to combat COVID-19, Van Beek said she had been excited to be re-opening then was frustrated to find her business still being impacted by the construction.
Van Beek took to Facebook to vent her frustrations and said her post has received more shares than she has in all five years of owning her business. Her post shows construction equipment completely blocking her entrance.
“After this construction on Lathrop killed my business for over one month prior to covid, then I lost another three months due to COVID with no aid, now we reopen and my entrances are blocked by this construction again,” Van Beek wrote in her post.
Better off than some
Van Beek, however, said that she is fortunate because her business is not the main source of income because her husband also works to support their family. She noted that others are less fortunate during these challenging times.
“I’m lucky to have my husband behind me,” Van Beek said. “I’m not sure how anybody else could do this for an actual living if they didn’t have somebody who’s really making the money for the family.”
In terms of advice for fellow small business owners, Van Beek pointed to Facebook. She has not only used the platform to be virtually present, but also to sell her items through marketplace.
On the other end, Van Beek called on the community to share small businesses’ posts on Facebook to help get the word out.
“But my advice to everybody who wants to support small businesses, such a simple thing to do is instead of just liking a post, share it with your friends,” Van Beek said. “That one post with all the shares I got is probably going to save me right now.”
