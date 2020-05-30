Construction, COVID-19 plagues Lathrop Avenue business

When asking one of the construction workers about how long the project was going to take, Van Beek said the worker told her through the end of the summer.

Having been away from her shop during the Safer at Home order put in place to combat COVID-19, Van Beek said she had been excited to be re-opening then was frustrated to find her business still being impacted by the construction.

Van Beek took to Facebook to vent her frustrations and said her post has received more shares than she has in all five years of owning her business. Her post shows construction equipment completely blocking her entrance.

“After this construction on Lathrop killed my business for over one month prior to covid, then I lost another three months due to COVID with no aid, now we reopen and my entrances are blocked by this construction again,” Van Beek wrote in her post.

Better off than some

Van Beek, however, said that she is fortunate because her business is not the main source of income because her husband also works to support their family. She noted that others are less fortunate during these challenging times.