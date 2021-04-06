 Skip to main content
Conservative-backed Grogan beats Evers-appointee Davis for Appellate Court seat
Preliminary election results show that Shelley Grogan, a conservative-backed challenger for an appellate court judgeship, has defeated incumbent Jeffrey Davis (who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019) in Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II.

District II covers Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Grogan had 56% of the vote: 140,755 to 108,868.

In Racine County, Grogan received 13,142 votes to Davis' 11,508, according to preliminary counts.

Appellate judges serve six-year terms.

Davis had been appointed to replace Brian Hagedorn after Hagedorn was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

