RACINE COUNTY — Area farmers can be a little thankful that Congress was able to work together to pass the 2018 Farm Bill.
Before the current partial government shutdown, Congress was able to pass the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the Farm Bill) which was signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, and that legislation likely to have a real impact in Racine County.
The Farm Bill allocates more than $800 billion in funding for various projects and some of those projects will take place here.
Since Aug. 17, several local conservation projects have been on hold because the previous Farm Bill had expired.
RACINE COUNTY — Although the 2018 Farm Bill might seem like a Washington issue, the legislation has the attention of the Racine County Board.
In November, the Racine County Board passed a resolution urging Congress to take action. Eventually, Congress passed the bill with a bipartisan vote.
As the county prepares for 2019, several property owners will have the funds to preserve and protect their lands.
Julie Anderson, director of public works and development services for the county, said this is a win for the local farmers.
“This puts us back in business and allows us to move forward and not have property owners wait for federal funding to assist them,” Anderson said. “This Farm Bill helps the waterways, it helps preserve soil, it helps keep the land productive and more land in production.”
Three programs funded
There are three county programs that are affected by this legislation: the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program and the Conservation Security Program.
The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, Anderson said is “primarily a riparian grassed buffer program to convert cropland to permanent vegetation along streams and rivers.”
“With a Farm Bill, landowners can sign into new 15-year agreements and receive incentives and rental payments,” Anderson said. “Wetland restorations are also an option to convert perpetually flooding farmland to wetlands.”
According to the county, that program has four land owners interested in riparian grassed buffers as new participants, which accounts for 17 acres of land; four participants are interested in renewing their agreements, which accounts for 68.5 acres; and three land owners are interested in wetland restorations as new participants, totaling 8 acres.
The Continuous Conservation Reserve Program, Anderson said is used to convert eroding field gullies to permanent grassed swales.
Anderson said that under the Farm Bill, land owners can sign 10-year agreements and receive incentives and rental payments.
According to the county, there are 11 landowners interested in new grassed swales, totaling 2.4 miles, and nine land owners interested in renewing their contracts, totaling 3.25 miles.
The Conservation Security Program is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Natural Resource Conservation Service office in Union Grove.
Racine County Board Supervisor Monte Osterman of Racine is a representative to the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Board. The members of the latter board chose him to represent the state on the National Association of Conservation Districts.
Osterman has been advocating for approval of the Farm Bill and said he is pleased with what Congress did.
“Those programs are really the biggest bang for the buck,” Osterman said. “They allow us to control erosion, preserve working land and ultimately it helps clean water and improve water quality.”
Osterman said farmers often plan a year ahead of time before applying for a project, and there were some who were not sure what would be available to them had Congress not passed the bill.
“Wisconsin farmers are resilient people, moreso than many,” Osterman said. “As long as they know what’s going to happen, what’s going on, they’ll find a way to make things work for themselves.”
The Farm Bill is one of the biggest pieces of legislation elected officials vote on because it touches, in some way, nearly 100 percent of people in the United States.
“It seems like people are understanding that the Farm Bill affects anybody whose fork touches their mouth,” Osterman said. “Anybody who consumes, anybody who eats, anybody who has to rely on nutrition is affected by what happens in that Farm Bill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank Congress? Thank a taxpayers. As a farm owner who has never taken subsidies, I can tell you we very much look at welfare farmers the same as you'd look at someone on welfare. They take. They're takers. Yes, they feel entitled. They feel the commodities markets cheat them and if other can teet off the govt, why can't they, right? The truth is, these "conservation" funds are nice little give backs for turning land into grass...and depending on your politics, your checks can be bigger....matter of fact, it's mostly politics, really. Ever meet a conservation bill a republican liked? Not unless there's something in it for their supporters.....shameful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.