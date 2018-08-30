RACINE — The City of Racine's development department director, Amy Connolly, breathed a sigh of relief this month.
Connolly had been facing a lawsuit from her former employer, the Village of Tinley Park, Illinois, where she had been the director of planning, for her alleged handling of a proposed affordable housing project.
The Village of Tinley Park was the subject of a lawsuit from the project developer and and from the U.S. government for discrimination under the Fair Housing Act.
In June, District Court Judge Sara Ellis, from the Northern Illinois District, ordered the village to provide transcripts from executive session discussions of the development project. Village officials had initially fought turning over the documents, stating attorney-client privilege. On June 20, the judge ordered the parties to undergo mediation.
At the end of July, officials from the federal Department of Justice, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Tinley Park representatives, Connolly and her legal team met to reach a settlement.
The DOJ and HUD formally announced on Aug. 24 that they had determined Tinley Park had violated the federal Fair Housing Act. Under the settlement, the village will pay $360,000 in monetary damages to Connolly as well as a $50,000 civil penalty paid to the United States government.
The Reserve
The lawsuit, which had been filed in May, 2017, alleged that Connolly had breached her responsibilities in her handling of a housing development called The Reserve, which was proposed by Buckeye Community Hope Foundation and Buckeye Community Sixty Nine LP.
The village alleged the project had not met the zoning requirements and that Connolly had proposed a change to the zoning codes to push the project through. The village's Plan Commission tabled the application.
However the DOJ's release stated the village violated the Fair Housing Act, "when it refused to approve a low-income housing development in response to race-based community opposition."
The release stated the project had met zoning ordinances, but that in response to race-based community opposition, Tinley Park trustees had requested the Plan Commission to table the project in order to stall it indefinitely.
"Access to housing, free from discrimination, is a right afforded to all Americans," U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois stated. "This settlement is an example of our office's continuing effort to enforce anti-discrimination laws that protect those rights."
Buckeye Community Hope Foundation and Buckeye Community Sixty Nine LP received a separate $2.45 million settlement agreement with the village last year.
Impact on Connolly
Connolly said the resolution of the matter has been huge relief to her and her family.
"My family and I went through an ordeal," she said.
She contends she was scapegoated by the Tinley Park Village Board for the board's decisions. She and her family were harassed and received threats from Tinley Park residents even after they had relocated to Racine.
Connolly was put on administrative leave by the Village in February, 2016. In April, 2016, the Racine City Council approved her appointment as the new director of development. But even with a new job in a new town the lawsuits hung over her head.
"Lucky for me, the Department of Justice and Housing and Urban Development understood what was happening and stood behind me through this entire process," she said. "Now we can at last discuss the real facts of this case."
Connolly now plans to use her experience to educate other city planners.
"I hope I can be of assistance to help planners to stand up to officials who want them to violate federal law," she said.
But mostly, she's grateful that the matter is over.
"We’re very pleased with that — that we can all move on now," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Stand up to officials who want you to violate federal law? You mean like local mayor's who refuse to follow federal law? Local Mayors who insist on an illegal Sanctuary City status? So what do we do, just pick and choose what laws we want to have lawsuits over?
Great news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.