MADISON — The wait for the next Racine County register of deeds is over.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers appointed Connie Cobb Madsen, a Democrat, to replace Tyson Fettes, who resigned in April in order to take a job in the private sector.
“With her impressive record of public service and her commitment to Racine County, I am confident that Connie Cobb Madsen will be an exceptional register of deeds,” Evers said. “She has the background and vision necessary to continue and expand upon the innovative, efficient work seen at the Racine County Register of Deeds Office.”
Madsen has two decades of experience in public service and local government, many of which were spent in Racine County. From 1993-2000, she worked in law enforcement, first as a deputy sheriff in the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and later with the Racine Police Department as a patrol officer.
From 2000-2011, Madsen served the Racine County District Attorney’s Office as the program coordinator for the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Most recently, Madsen worked in various local government roles throughout rural Alabama.
After returning to Racine in 2018, Madsen ran for Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court, but lost to Sam Christensen.
Madsen was interviewed by Evers; at the conclusion of the interview the governor offered her the job and Madsen said that she “graciously accepted.”
“I felt that it was a position that I could do and felt that I could be of service to Racine County in that position and so I just threw my hat in felt that I was a good candidate for the position,” Madsen said.
Top county Republican officials, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, lobbied Evers to pick a Republican candidate for the post, considering Fettes was a Republican and had been unopposed for election in 2016.
But throughout the process, Evers’ office maintained he would choose whomever he thought was most qualified for the position.
Madsen said she needs to talk with Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen to finalize the details of when she would start her new position.
The register of deeds seat will next be up for election in 2020.
