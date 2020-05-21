Connie Cobb Madsen announces she will run for re-election as Racine County register of deeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Connie Cobb Madsen formally announced Thursday that she will run to retain her seat as Racine County register of deeds.

Madsen, a Democrat, was appointed in May 2019 to the position by Gov. Tony Evers after the former register of deeds, Tyson Fettes, resigned to take a new job.

Madsen's campaign announced that her nomination papers were filed with the Racine County Clerk's Office. Madsen's campaign slogan is "Doing the Right Thing for the Right Reason." The election is scheduled to take place Nov. 3. A primary, if necessary, will take place Aug. 11.

From 2000-2011, Madsen served the Racine County District Attorney’s Office as the program coordinator for the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Madsen ran against Sam Christensen to become Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court in 2018, but Christensen won that race.

Fettes resigned in April 2019 to take a job with a local bank, opening the way for Evers' appointment of Madsen.