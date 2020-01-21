Congressman Steil to hold listening sessions on Friday

BURLINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is scheduled to hold five listening sessions in the First District on Friday, Jan. 24.

The listening sessions are free and open to the people of the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies.

Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact Steil's office at 608-752-4050 in advance.

“Being available and accessible is critical. I look forward to hearing directly from constituents about the issues facing our community,” said Steil.

Friday's sessions, which includes one in Clinton in Rock County, will mark 14 listening sessions Steil has presided over during his first term in office.

Friday's listening sessions planned for Racine County and communities just outside the county are:

Racine County: 3:45-4:35 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 166 East Jefferson St.

3:45-4:35 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 166 East Jefferson St. Kenosha County: 2-2:50 p.m. at the Somers Municipal Building auditorium, 7511 12th St. (Highway E).

2-2:50 p.m. at the Somers Municipal Building auditorium, 7511 12th St. (Highway E). Waukesha County: 10:30-11:20 a.m. at the Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 Rivercrest Court.

10:30-11:20 a.m. at the Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 Rivercrest Court. Milwaukee County: — 12:20-1:10 p.m. at Oak Creek City Hall, Common Council Chambers, 8040 South Sixth St.

