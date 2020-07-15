Congressman Steil introduces bill on Tax Day 'to make federal spending more transparent'

JANESVILLE — On Wednesday — Tax Day 2020 — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil introduced a bill that would require a more detailed and easy-to-understand breakdown of how each federal agency spends tax dollars.
The Fiscal Transparency Act, as the bill is named, would require federal agencies "to create online financial profiles" that would be visible on USAspending.gov.
Such profiles already exist on the website, but Steil's bill would require those profiles to include:
- A structural organization chart
- Data on the agency’s spending
- Each agency’s share of the total federal budget
- The number of full-time employees
- Breakdown of mandatory and discretionary spending
Steil, like his predecessor, Paul Ryan, branded himself as a fiscally minded conservative representative for Wisconsinites. Steil has repeatedly said his No. 1 goal in Washington is to slash federal spending and shrink the national debt, which has surpassed $26 trillion.
“On Tax Day and every day, taxpayers have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent," Steil said in a statement. "To make targeted, efficient spending decisions, we must understand how our money is being spent. My bill provides transparency to every American."
The bill already has four Republican co-sponsors — Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lance Gooden of Texas and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri — and an endorsement from the National Taxpayers Union, a D.C.-based group that advocates for smaller government.
"Even in 2020 there's little taxpayers and their advocates know about some of the federal government's largest agencies and programs," said Andrew Lautz, policy and government affairs manager for the National Taxpayers Union.
"This long overdue bill will provide transparency for both members of Congress and the public as we look for ways to stop piling this financial burden onto our children and grandchildren," Grothman, who lives in Sheboygan County, said of the proposal in a statement.
Tiffany, of Wausau, said that, should the bill be passed, it "will make policymakers more accountable to taxpayers."
First term nears end
As Steil's first two-year term in Congress nears its close, the Fiscal Transparency Act marks his ninth sponsored bill. None yet have been passed, although one — which would have expanded federal investment in small businesses last year — passed the House of Representatives but died in the Senate.
Steil will have a challenger when his first re-election attempt hits the polls in November. They are a Kenosha native and a Racine native, Josh Pade (who unsuccessfully ran for governor against Tony Evers) and Roger Polack, who are both slowly gaining momentum in their separate campaigns to flip Wisconsin's First Congressional District. The district has been held by Republicans since 1995.
All three candidates are attorneys.
