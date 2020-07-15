Congressman Steil introduces bill on Tax Day 'to make federal spending more transparent'

The bill already has four Republican co-sponsors — Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lance Gooden of Texas and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri — and an endorsement from the National Taxpayers Union, a D.C.-based group that advocates for smaller government.

"Even in 2020 there's little taxpayers and their advocates know about some of the federal government's largest agencies and programs," said Andrew Lautz, policy and government affairs manager for the National Taxpayers Union.

"This long overdue bill will provide transparency for both members of Congress and the public as we look for ways to stop piling this financial burden onto our children and grandchildren," Grothman, who lives in Sheboygan County, said of the proposal in a statement.

Tiffany, of Wausau, said that, should the bill be passed, it "will make policymakers more accountable to taxpayers."

First term nears end

As Steil's first two-year term in Congress nears its close, the Fiscal Transparency Act marks his ninth sponsored bill. None yet have been passed, although one — which would have expanded federal investment in small businesses last year — passed the House of Representatives but died in the Senate.