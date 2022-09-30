Congressman cheers passage of bipartisan bill aimed at toughening sanctions

WASHINGTON — A bill authored by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously Wednesday to create more congressional oversight of how the U.S. Treasury allows U.S. entities to do business with sanctioned individuals.

Bipartisan and partisan

Despite unanimous support from Democrats, Steil, whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, celebrated the passage as a way to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable — although on the House floor Steil did praise Democrats for their support and bipartisanship.

In a statement after passage of the bill, Steil said: “Time and again, the Biden Administration has skirted Congress, weakening the United States’ credibility on the world stage. This bill ensures the executive branch must tell Congress if it will be waiving any sanctions that let our enemies use our financial system. Sanctions are a critical tool in our toolkit, and we need to keep them viable.”

On the House floor prior to the vote Wednesday, Steil said: “I’m pleased to note that our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have long supported this oversight, and they provided helpful input as we’ve developed this important legislation ... Our majority support for this measure is reflective of a strong spirit of bipartisanship on the Financial Services Committee when it comes to safeguarding our national security ... It’s important to have a government that’s accountable, and this bill brings much-needed accountability to our efforts.”

More congressional oversight

The bill requires the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to report to Congress twice a year on all cases in which the Treasury approved a waiver that would allow a transaction between a financial institution — such as a bank — and “sanctioned individuals.”

Sanctions effectively block assets and restrict trade between U.S. entities and those sanctioned. Those sanctioned are often connected to terrorism or other human rights abuses.

Thousands of individuals, as well as businesses and other entities, are on public lists as being sanctioned by the Treasury. Just this year, hundreds of Russians and others related to Russia were added to the Treasury’s sanctions list since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February. On Friday, the Treasury announced it was sanctioning 14 suppliers “for supporting Russia’s military supply chains.”

Steil noted that his bill does not stop the Treasury from allowing exemptions for U.S. entities to engage with those who have been sanctioned. Exemptions are often approved to allow trade related to humanitarian aid or agricultural goods.

In prepared remarks Sept. 20 at the Global Food Security Summit in New York, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that to prevent famines and other preventable disasters as the war in eastern Europe continues: “We have to get emergency aid to the people who need it ... One way that we can do that is to ensure that sanctions do not impair access to food or medicine in any country beyond just Russia and Ukraine.”

On the House floor Wednesday, Steil said: “While OFAC may have good reasons to issue a license (exemption), it’s essential for Congress to be aware of bad actors’ access to our financial system. Though some OFAC licenses are made public, others are not disclosed or even their existence may be unknown to Congress ... Without this knowledge, Congress is limited in its ability to oversee the implementation of sanctions.”

The Senate still must pass its own version of Steil’s bill and the president must sign it into law in order for this new oversight requirement to take effect.