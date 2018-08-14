RACINE COUNTY — The race to succeed House Speaker Paul Ryan as Wisconsin 1st Congressional District representative will be between Democrat Randy Bryce and Republican Bryan Steil, who won their respective partisan primaries on Tuesday.
The election results are unofficial as they have to be certified by clerks in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties, all or part of which make up the district.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Bryce won the Democratic primary with 59.37 percent of the vote and Steil won the GOP primary with percent of the 51.47 percent of the vote.
In Racine County, Bryce received 11,325 out of 17,053 votes cast and Steil received 8,524 out of 15,999 votes.
Bryce, an ironworker and union activist from Caledonia, entered the race hoping to challenge Ryan directly. Ryan surprised the political world when announced in April he was not going to run for re-election and thus left the seat without an incumbent since he was first elected in 1998.
“Working people have been shut out of politics, working families have been forgotten by their representatives, but we took a stand,” Bryce told a exuberant group of supporters at Reefpont Brew House in Racine. “We fought back.”
With the general election scheduled for Nov. 6, Bryce is hoping to become the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1994, when it was held by now state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha.
Steil, who was endorsed by Ryan, is general counsel for Charter NEX Films and a resident of Janesville. In 2016, Steil was appointed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents by Gov. Scott Walker.
“I’m running to solve the problems of southeast Wisconsin and I’m offering real solutions,” Steil told a joyful crowd at Veteran’s Terrace in Burlington. “It’s going to be a real election about the issues. There’s going to be a real contrast for the voters here.”
Race to November
Although it is a clear primary victory for both candidates, the race to become the next representative is far from over.
Both candidates will use the next 84 days will make their pitch to 1st District voters. Neither has held elected office.
Bryce said Tuesday that if elected in November, he plans to help protect the environment, and use taxpayer money to better fund education and public sector employees. He added he believes health care “is a right, not a privilege.”
“People shouldn’t be making life or death choices because they can’t afford their medications,” Bryce said. “I believe we need to protect the jobs we have and bring back more to this country. That includes rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure and investing in good-paying jobs.”
Steil said, if elected, his focus will be on the economy.
“It’s really the federal budget spending process. We spend too much money,” Steil said. “We don’t spend it in a thoughtful way. I think there’s really opportunities to go in, solve them, identify what the priorities are, and get a better product for the American worker and American voter.”
Primary hurdles
Bryce and Steil had to beat a full field of opponents.
Democrat Cathy Myers, a teacher and member of the Janesville School Board, raised over $1 million in her efforts to win the primary.
Myers, who filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging the Bryce campaign illegally used campaign funds for personal use, said the campaign was “heated.”
“Some people have said that this primary was heated, to that I say, damn right it was,” Myers told her supports at The Branch in Racine. “But that’s because both Randy Bryce and I know how much is at stake in this election.”
On the Republican side, Kevin Adam Steen, an evangelical Christian and engineer from Burlington, attempted a last-minute advertising buy in print and online to win the primary.
Steil also faced challenges from Nick Polce, a real estate investor and former Green Beret from the Lake Geneva-area; Paul Nehlen, a businessman and strident critic of Ryan; Jeremy Ryan, a political instigator and marijuana advocate from Madison; and Brad Boivin, a clinical psychologist from Nashota in Waukesha County.
According to the AP, Polce was second with 14.9 percent and Nehlen finished third with 11.5 percent of the vote total; Steen was fourth with 10.45 percent, Ryan was fifth with 10.43 percent and Bovin was last with 1.54 percent.
Myers took 40.63 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary. She received 5,713 votes in Racine County.
Ricardo, this is not fair reporting. To state right from the start that the race to succeed Ryan is only between a Republican and a Democrat, is about as biased as it gets. Please don't feed into the corrupt duopoly support more than the media already does. There are other candidates in the race, including independents like Yorgan and Kexel. Please cover them equally and fairly.
I think a note of appreciation should be given to the DPW (department of public....I'm sorry, the democrat party of Wisconsin) and all the out of state special interest money from eric holder and the like, for insuring that the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District will remain in Republican hands. The tin foil cookie duster has so much baggage that will follow him he will need a U-Haul (pot smoking, dead beat dad, arrest records). He will be nothing but a rubber stamp for grandma pelosi and his big union buddies, IF by a catastrophic event he MIGHT get elected.
Fire up the popcorn machine because the tinfoil cookie duster is going to get his clock cleaned in the first and every debate he has with Steil (if he has the guts to show up).
Now be smart - NO to Bryce! He is the worst person what could represent this state.
Bryce is laughable. His past digressions will hurt him.
DEMS just blew there chance at a somewhat probable chance to recapture the 1st District.
Bryce is a weakly qualified candidate. And that’s
being generous. The GOP is celebrating this huge
leg up they now have heading into the November
election.
Sad to say for sure. I have to agree, Bryce comes with lots of baggage. Democrats could have/should have done better.
@Yolanda: You are absolutely right. At least Cathy Myers would have had a fighting chance. And the elections complaint she filed is going to stick with the tinfoil cookie duster. In a debate against Steil, no amount of coach will ever get bryce to stop saying something that will do himself in. The guy is waaaay out of his league going into November.
