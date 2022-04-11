Congress comes to campus: House select panel meets at Parkside

SOMERS — The message Monday from higher-education leaders to Congress: Invest in infrastructure. Invest in education. Cut red tape.

In a rare hearing outside of Washington D.C., the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth held a hearing in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Following a luncheon with students, members of Congress held a Q&A with executives of area education institutions: WRTP/Big Step, Gateway Technical College and Parkside. Also speaking was Diego Ruiz, a vice president at SC Johnson.

The intent of the hearing, as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., put it, was “to actually listen,” something he said Congress doesn’t do enough of.

Steil, whose district includes of Racine and Kenosha counties, said he spent the morning getting pancakes with his grandmother on her 98th birthday, and that one of her favorite sayings is: “You have two ears and one mouth, use them proportionally.”

What American workers need

The workforce of the future “is not going to be majority white,” said Lindsay Blumer, president of WRTP/Big Step, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that aims to “to maintain and cultivate Wisconsin’s workforce through diversity, opportunity, and accessibility.”

“That workforce is not going to be a direct line from high school to college to the workplace,” Blumer said.

One of WRTP/Big Step’s success stories is Charnele Evans, whom The Journal Times featured last year as the only woman working in construction at the historic Horlick Malted Milk complex, which is being transformed into housing. A video testimony of Evans’ testimony was played during Monday’s hearing.

“Three years ago I didn’t have no hope … I didn’t have no plans … I didn’t know what to do,” said Evans in the video. She talked about having spent time in jail before finding the opportunities afforded through WRTP/Big Step.

She had no experience using a drill or other power tools until she got into the training program. Without that specific job training, she said she might still be in crisis and without custody of her three children.

As U.S. Rep. Jim Hines, D-Conn., the committee chairman, said in his opening remarks, it is becoming “increasingly challenging for Americans to live the American Dream.”

Evans said that she is an example of actually achieving the American Dream.

Wages, jobs, opportunity

“We’re facing a new crisis” in the labor force, Blumer said. “Now is the time to make large-scale investments,” she continued, cheering the infrastructure bills Congress has passed and President Joe Biden has signed into law, especially provisions aimed to benefit low-income neighborhoods and other underserved communities.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., a Racine native who represents Milwaukee, noted during the hearing that Americans’ wages have not kept up with coroporate profits.

From 1990 to 2020, the average U.S. annual income, according to the Social Security Administration, grew by 164.5%. Compare that with the U.S. gross domestic product, which has grown by 251.2%. Likewise, inflation has undone wage increases the average American has seen in the past year; inflation is up around 8% while average hourly wages rose by less than 4.7% in 2021, CNBC reported.

“The wages of workers is such that it’s difficult for them to take advantage of workplace opportunities might be out there,” Moore said.

Average vacation time taken by workers is less in the U.S. than it is in most other developed nations, and low-wage workers have an even tougher time of having time off that could be used to find educational opportunities that may open up new career paths.

Sherry Lynn Carrion, a Racine native and Gateway Technical College graduate, also spoke Monday. She said it would have been impossible for her to start on the path to becoming a certified nursing assistant during the pandemic if it weren’t for outside financial help. At the time, she was making only $13 an hour as a caregiver because jobs in the food service industry, where she’d worked 30 years, vanished during the pandemic.

College

“Our region needs more graduates,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “During the past two years — pandemic years — UW-Parkside set records for the number of graduates, and based on current projections, the May 2022 class of UW-Parkside graduates will set another record.”

Ford noted that southeastern Wisconsin is the most diverse region in the state. She stated more than half of Parkside’s students are first-generation college students, nearly a third of its students identify as underrepresented minorities, 38% of its degree-seeking undergraduate students attend college thanks to a Pell Grant and 17% identify as Latino/Latina.

Ford called for more funding of federal Pell Grants, a type of student aid given to undergraduates with “exceptional financial need.” Just under 100,000 students in Wisconsin receive Pell Grants, with the average award being around $3,800.

“Without this valuable federal financial aid program, they would not be able to pursue a degree,” she said.

Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said 70% of Gateway students currently have at least one job. Students who have a full-time job are half as likely to receive a bachelor’s degree compared to students who don’t have the added responsibility of a job, Forbes reported last year.







Minority students

Ford continued: “UW-Parkside is Wisconsin’s only public four-year university recognized as an emerging Hispanic-serving institution.”

In an interview, Parkside Student Body Vice President Crystal Egbo said that while it is good Parkside has such a diverse population, the university and publicly funded institutions in particular need to do more to actually support students from diverse backgrounds once they arrive.

“I also think what should’ve been mentioned is the dire need for networking opportunities (for college students) … specifically marginalized communities” and that “there should be more federal funding for student resources,” Egbo said, noting that no one on Monday’s panel was a current college student.

Student Body President Alisson Anguiano Salas said if it weren’t for a single mentor she met by “luck,” she never would have had any networking opportunities during her years as an undergrad.

Health

Albrecht called on the federal government to provide more for mental health services specifically for young people and students. He asserted that could increase graduation rates, and thus shrink gaps between employers and the educated workers they are seeking.

According to a report from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, students who have bipolar disorder (which affects approximately 1% of people) are 70% more likely to drop out from college than those without a diagnosed psychiatric illness.

“Investment in mental health at the college level would be very much appreciated,” Albrecht said.

