Congress’ $1.5T bill would provide $5M for KRM, $2M for Racine health clinic, $1.6M for erosion protection

Even for Congress, the $1.5 trillion price tag for its bipartisan 2022 omnibus package helping Ukraine (to the tune of $13.6 billion, or less than 1% of the total price tag) and financing federal agencies for the last half of this year is a lot of money.

And 2,741 pages is a long, long bill. But that’s because it’s also very, very detailed.

From $1.5 trillion in Washington, it’s itemized down to specific projects in cities across the U.S., including several in Racine County.

They are:

$5 million for “for Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Transit,” indicating the on-again, off-again plans to connect southeastern Wisconsin’s biggest cities by rail may be on again.

$2 million for a federally qualified health clinic in Racine, something city leaders have been seeking for years but have not been able to pull off; Racine remains the most populous city in the Midwest

.

$1.666 million for “

protection mitigation measures along Lake Park,” which is lakeside in Mount Pleasant south of the City of Racine.

In total, the legislation includes $730 billion for domestic programs, the largest increase in four years, along with $782 billion for defense.

The House passed the bill Wednesday, with zero Democrats voting nay, 39 Republicans voting yea (none from Wisconsin) and 171 Republicans voting nay. The Senate approved it late Thursday night by a 68-31 vote. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

Inflation and spending

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, is among those blaming what he considers excess government spending for the current extreme inflation experienced nationwide.

He voted against the new spending.

“Americans’ paychecks are being crushed by rising costs,” Steil tweeted Thursday. “Families, seniors, and workers continue being clobbered by the Democrats’ economic policies over the past year, whether it is at the grocery store or at the gas pump.”

Statistics do show inflation soaring over the past year, from 2.6% in March 2021 to above 7% now.

Ukraine residents with close ties to Racine report they are safe It was 5 a.m. on Feb. 24 when Igor Tymoshenko — who spent a year as a foreign exchange student in Racine — woke up to the blaring of air raid sirens in Poltava, Ukraine.

But gas prices didn’t start shooting up in the U.S. until Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. That sent European and international trade into crisis, and the price of crude oil, which was between $60 and $70 a barrel a year ago and at about $75 on Jan. 1, above $100 a barrel this week. Market analysts do not believe gas companies are currently engaging in widespread price-gouging, an assertion Steil brought up on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

But it is true that some of the massive companies raising prices are also not hurting in the pocketbook.

Tyson — which controls as much as one-fifth of the U.S. meat market — raised beef prices by 31.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, simultaneous with a total profit margin growing by more than 19%, Reuters reported.

Likewise, ExxonMobil’s revenue grew by 15% in the second half of 2021 while gas prices rose by only 7.5%.

Still, Forbes reported Thursday, “elevated inflation has been driven by supply chain disruptions and pent-up consumer demand for goods following the reopening of the economy in 2021.”

“7.9% inflation didn’t just happen,” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tweeted Thursday. “Democrats’ war on fossil fuels and out of control deficit spending caused it. Inflation is the Democrat tax increase and a real gut punch to all Americans. It’s wiping out wage gains, making life more difficult, and weakening America.”

Democrats are focusing on the benefits the new spending could bring, especially as rebuilding from the pandemic continues.

“I worked to include this federal funding because it delivers support from Washington to Wisconsin,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said in a statement Thursday. “This federal funding will support a wide variety of improvements in our state. I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to fund these projects and deliver results for communities across Wisconsin.”

Statewide

There are four Wisconsin-wide allotments within Congress’ $1.5T omnibus package. They, according to Baldwin’s office, are:

$3 million for “a comprehensive care coordination model intended to build household income and improve health outcomes by integrating healthcare and social services” within UW Health.

$1.121 million for the United Way of Wisconsin in order to improve 211 infrastructure.

$523,000 to set up a “falls prevention center” through the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging.

$500,000 for the Wisconsin Historical Society, to go towards supporting “a Digitization Roadmap for Citizen Engagement.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, and Fatima Hussein and Alan Fram of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

