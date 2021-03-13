Confronting poverty with reading | Julia Witherspoon enters 24th year of getting books into hands of Racine's poor youth

RACINE — When Julia Witherspoon was still working as a Racine Police officer in the 1990s, she remembers searching a kitchen for a firearm that was suspected to have been used in a shooting. She searched through cereal boxes and cupboards for a gun, finding nothing, as the woman whose family lived in the home — a mother — looked on silently, arms crossed.

On top of the fridge, Witherspoon (nee: Burney) noticed a stack of library books. When she started looking through them, the mother spoke up for the first time, yelling “I’m not paying for nothing!”

When police were looking through her home as part of a murder investigation, the woman had been silent. When overdue library books were noticed, she stepped in, fearing a fine she could not afford.

Witherspoon spoke with the woman, calming her down by telling her that police weren’t there for not returning copies of books from “The Berenstain Bears” series and “Where The Wild Things Are.” But it was the first time that Witherspoon noticed one of the barriers that kept poor people from frequenting libraries: Even if checking out books is free, the fear of seemingly nominal fees was keeping poor moms in fear of letting their kids visit libraries.