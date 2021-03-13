Confronting poverty with reading | Julia Witherspoon enters 24th year of getting books into hands of Racine's poor youth

RACINE — When Julia Witherspoon was still working as a Racine Police officer in the 1990s, she remembers searching a kitchen for a firearm that was suspected to have been used in a shooting. She searched through cereal boxes and cupboards for a gun, finding nothing, as the woman whose family lived in the home — a mother — looked on silently, arms crossed.
On top of the fridge, Witherspoon (nee: Burney) noticed a stack of library books. When she started looking through them, the mother spoke up for the first time, yelling “I’m not paying for nothing!”
When police were looking through her home as part of a murder investigation, the woman had been silent. When overdue library books were noticed, she stepped in, fearing a fine she could not afford.
Witherspoon spoke with the woman, calming her down by telling her that police weren’t there for not returning copies of books from “The Berenstain Bears” series and “Where The Wild Things Are.” But it was the first time that Witherspoon noticed one of the barriers that kept poor people from frequenting libraries: Even if checking out books is free, the fear of seemingly nominal fees was keeping poor moms in fear of letting their kids visit libraries.
“Then it hit me: It wasn’t just me, it’s all over the world. Nine-millimeter (pistol) on my hip, honest to God, I cried. I told my sergeant I had to go home,” Witherspoon recalled. “Poor families think if the (library) books are lost, they’re going to have to pay for it … we’ve got to change it.”
That was one of the moments that set Witherspoon on the path to open Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., in 1997; she happened upon a warehouse full of books during an investigation, and the books were later given out free of charge. She retired from policing four years later to lead Cops ‘N Kids full-time.
She is a fervent believer that reading, writing and communication skills are a cure for poverty.
“That’s why there’s so much crime ... because the kids are not ready for school,” she said.
“If you can read, write, speak and communicate, you are employable,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said while delivering a box of books — donated through the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program — on March 5.
At Cops ‘N Kids, kids can take out books and return them like a library but without fear of being charged if a book goes missing or is damaged, a policy with which more libraries — including some local libraries, including in Waterford, Burlington and Racine — have been experimenting.
“The fines in the library system are a problem,” Witherspoon said.
If a kid or family loses one of the books, she tells them: “No charge, try again.”
Her goal is to encourage more families to get reading to be a norm in their households: “If we can do this, the kids can be in the libraries again.”
Literacy has a direct correlation with risk of incarceration. According to a recent report from the Every Library Institute, “85% of juveniles and 60% of adults within the criminal justice system are functionally illiterate. Within the adult population, 70% of individuals cannot read at a fourth-grade level, and only one-third have completed high school.” Another study of 4,000 youths cited in that report found “that those who cannot read on level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.”
Although not under normal circumstances, Cops ‘N Kids has remained open through much of the pandemic with socially distanced and masked tutoring sessions. In the week before Christmas, Cops ‘N Kids turned its annual holiday book giveaway into a drive-thru event at Festival Hall. And a constant flow of books have come through the nonprofit’s doors from community members.
“I can’t even count on one hand our kids (who came to Cops ‘N Kids regularly) who went to jail or nothing, because they never did that,” Witherspoon said with pride. “Reading can do anything.”
While middle- and upper-income neighborhoods have an average of 13 books per child, low-income neighborhoods have closer to one book for every 300 children, according to an often cited 2006-07 study, the “Handbook of Early Literacy Research.” A report from The Children’s Book Bank states: “A child from a low-income family enters first grade with an average of only 25 hours of one-to-one picture book reading, compared with 1,000 to 1,700 hours for a child from a typical middle-class home.”
Those stats are among the reasons Cops ‘N Kids has been donating one book to the family of every newborn birthed at Ascension All Saints Hospital since 2013, when the hospital at 3821 Spring St. was still known as Wheaton Franciscan-All Saints.
Regarding the lack of books in low-income households, Steil said “It’s the parents’ poverty, right?” referring to how children have no control of the situations they are born into. “So how do we get books and reading into the hands of those kids?”
Witherspoon added: “When you think poverty, you think: No food, no water, no shelter. You don’t think: No books.”
Peace, prosperity amid violence
At Cops ‘N Kids, jazz and classical music are played for the kids with noses in books. Peaceful sounds.
Recently, Witherspoon remembered reuniting with a young woman who had learned the basics of reading at Cops ‘N Kids. As a girl, that woman had suffered the trauma of a man murdered in front of her home. Reading and the Reading Center were an escape.
When she grew up and went to college and was only a year from becoming an engineer, the woman thanked Julia for “teaching me how to read.”