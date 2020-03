The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 5,800 people worldwide as of Thursday, reached 27 in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

On Friday, there were 19 confirmed cases in the state.

However, only one of those cases is in Racine County, and no one has died in Wisconsin as of yet. One person has recovered.

