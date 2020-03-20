Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is now 206; Racine County's count still at three

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has increased to 206. Racine County's count is still three, the same number it was Thursday.

On Thursday, there were 155 confirmed cases in the state.

The first two deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the state were confirmed Thursday night by Gov. Tony Evers.

Two of Racine County's three cases are in the City of Racine.

The Kenosha County Division of Health said Thursday that its count had risen to five, although the Wisconsin Department of Health said Friday at 1:57 p.m. that only four cases were confirmed in the county.

The two City of Racine cases, and most of Kenosha County's cases, were the result of community spread — meaning they caught the virus locally, not from traveling to a "high-risk area" or having confirmed contact with someone else who was known to have the virus.