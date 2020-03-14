27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Congress discusses how to pay affected workers

Steil did, however, vote in favor of the already-passed $8.3 billion emergency package. “These funds are currently at work assisting those on the front lines fighting the pandemic. I also support President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency which releases an additional $50 billion to address our situation,” Steil continued. “Further, I support the new public-private partnership President Trump announced on Friday to improve testing capabilities and overall testing speed. It is critical we continue to improve our testing capabilities.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, has indicated he will not support the bill that passed the House early Saturday, citing the same reasons as Steil.

“Although mandating that all employers must pay for sick leave might sound good, we need to consider the unintended consequences of this legislation. I fear that rather than offering a workable solution, the House bill will exacerbate the problem by forcing small businesses to pay wages they cannot afford and ‘helping’ them go further into debt,” Johnson said in a statement Saturday.