28 confirmed cases in state; Steil and Johnson talk about opposition to the coronavirus relief bill

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” Trump said. After days of reluctance, he also said he had taken the coronavirus test following several interactions with people who are infected. The White House began testing the temperatures of everyone who has been close to Trump; he said his own temperature was normal and he was feeling fine.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths. More than 5,800 people have been killed worldwide by the virus, as of Saturday.

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency, unleashing as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Local reaction

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents the entirety of Racine County, was one of only three Wisconsin Republicans who voted against the House aid package because he felt it put too-heavy of a burden on small businesses.