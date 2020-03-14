28 confirmed cases in state; Steil and Johnson talk about opposition to the coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON — Early Saturday, the House of Representatives approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the COVID-19/novel coronavirus pandemic. The Senate still must vote on the package. President Donald Trump supports the bill, but not all Republicans are with him.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 28 in Wisconsin as of Saturday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with still only one case in Racine County.
The number was brought to 28 on Saturday evening during an 8 p.m. press conference when city officials announced a Milwaukee Public School employee tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the count to seven Milwaukee County residents who have tested positive, with two being in the city.
On Friday, there were 19 confirmed cases in the state and no one in Wisconsin has died from it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled the coming week’s planned recess and expects swift action on the package. But top Senate Democrats called on McConnell to reconvene now and pass the aid package.
Trump also announced a range of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations, as legislators try to subdue the virus whose spread has been roiling markets, shuttering institutions (including all of Wisconsin’s schools) and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.
The hard-fought aid package will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs.
The House passed the bill after midnight on a bipartisan vote, 363-40.
“Good teamwork between Republicans & Democrats as the House passes the big CoronaVirus Relief Bill,” the president tweeted Saturday. “People really pulled together. Nice to see!”
Trump took a number of other actions to bolster energy markets, ease the financial burden for Americans with student loans and give medical professionals additional flexibility in treating patients during the public health crisis.
Central to the aid package from Congress, which builds on an emergency $8.3 billion measure approved earlier, are the free testing, sick pay and family leave provisions.
Sick pay for workers
Providing sick pay for workers is a crucial element of federal efforts to stop the rapid spread of the infection. Officials warn that the nation’s healthcare system could quickly become overwhelmed with gravely sick patients, as suddenly happened in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.
The legislation also offers three months of paid family and medical leave. Small and mid-sized employers will be reimbursed through tax credits.
Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.
“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” Trump said. After days of reluctance, he also said he had taken the coronavirus test following several interactions with people who are infected. The White House began testing the temperatures of everyone who has been close to Trump; he said his own temperature was normal and he was feeling fine.
The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths. More than 5,800 people have been killed worldwide by the virus, as of Saturday.
On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency, unleashing as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.
Local reaction
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents the entirety of Racine County, was one of only three Wisconsin Republicans who voted against the House aid package because he felt it put too-heavy of a burden on small businesses.
“Last night’s bill, which was released shortly before midnight and voted on an hour later, places a heavy government mandate on Wisconsin small businesses that are already suffering negative consequences from coronavirus. We need to support job creators, not penalize them. I will continue working with the Administration and my colleagues in Congress to address the ongoing pandemic,” Steil, a first-term congressman, said in a statement.
Steil did, however, vote in favor of the already-passed $8.3 billion emergency package. “These funds are currently at work assisting those on the front lines fighting the pandemic. I also support President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency which releases an additional $50 billion to address our situation,” Steil continued. “Further, I support the new public-private partnership President Trump announced on Friday to improve testing capabilities and overall testing speed. It is critical we continue to improve our testing capabilities.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, has indicated he will not support the bill that passed the House early Saturday, citing the same reasons as Steil.
“Although mandating that all employers must pay for sick leave might sound good, we need to consider the unintended consequences of this legislation. I fear that rather than offering a workable solution, the House bill will exacerbate the problem by forcing small businesses to pay wages they cannot afford and ‘helping’ them go further into debt,” Johnson said in a statement Saturday.
“A better way to address the situation and support workers who may be out due to illness or quarantine is to use existing state unemployment funds to accomplish the objective: Temporarily change laws to allow for this use, waive waiting periods, and have the federal government plus up the payments to equal lost wages. I hope the Senate will approach this with a level head and pass a bill that does more good than harm — or, if it won’t, pass nothing at all. The president and states already have adequate authority and funding to address the current situation.”
New travel restrictions
Trump also announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread.
The new travel restrictions come as Britain has seen its death toll from the virus nearly double from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rise to over 1,100 from about 800 the previous day. Ireland had 90 confirmed cases and one death by Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence said that administration officials were “considering a broad range of measures” for potential domestic travel restrictions but no decisions have been made.
“We’re going to continue to follow the facts,” Pence said. “We’re going to continue to listen to the experts about recommendations.”
Mobility limited
Britain has taken a different approach as countries across Europe and around the shut schools and universities, scrap sports tournaments and shutter bars and restaurants. The British government hasn’t yet restricted everyday activities of residents by banning large public gatherings or suspending transit networks. However, domestic media outlets reported on Saturday that authorities were considering banning gatherings of 500 or more people as early as next weekend.
Meanwhile, Spain drew up plans Saturday to lock down its 46 million citizens as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.
According to a draft government order seen by The Associated Press, Spain’s government planned to impose tight emergency restrictions nationwide on people’s movements.
In an echo of the far-reaching measures already imposed in Italy, people will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly. Those rules will take effect Monday morning.
Spain also planned to close all schools, universities, restaurants, bars and hotels nationwide along with nonessential stores, a step some regions have already taken.
