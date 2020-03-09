Conference for the Elderly set March 14

KENOSHA — The League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin will convene a Conference for the Elderly from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Madrigrano Auditorium at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The conference goal is to identify the needs and concerns facing adults ages 55 and older in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and surrounding communities. Topics will include healthcare, health insurance and Medicare, and training programs available to seniors. A session on voter education, particularly by absentee ballot, will conclude the conference.