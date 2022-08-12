Confederate flag is gone, but new Burlington residents who felt threatened are unhappy with city's response

BURLINGTON — One week after alerting city officials to a Confederate flag display, homeowner Brittany Angley-Thorngate says she is disappointed that nobody from the city has followed up.

The flag is gone from the residential property where it was flying, after the owner of the property ordered her tenants to remove it.

Angley-Thorngate said while she is happy with the landlord's response, she is troubled by a nagging question: Why did nobody from the city show concern or get involved?

"I'm shocked that they just let that go," she said. "By staying silent, it's like saying you do condone hate."

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said she tried unsuccessfully to locate the property where the Confederate flag was flying. Hefty said she did not attempt to contact the Angley-Thorngates, because she thought the family wanted to be left alone.

"I drove for 40 minutes around the area, trying to find the Confederate flag," Hefty stated in an email. "I did not pursue going to their home, as they asked for privacy."

City Administrator Carina Walters and Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski could not be reached for comment.

Angley-Thorngate and her spouse, Josiah Angley-Thorngate, appeared before the Burlington City Council and other city officials Aug. 2 to report a Confederate flag flying in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street. At the time, they did not announce the location.

The couple, who moved to Burlington just last fall, said the flag was a symbol of hate that carried an implicit threat of violence toward racial and ethnic minorities.

After hearing from the Angley-Thorngates, the owner of the property, Claudia Kus, said she contacted her tenants at the Jefferson Street rental property and told them to remove the flag.

"It's removed, and I hope this doesn't happen again," she said.

Kus said she was aware that the Angley-Thorngates had gone to the city, but she said nobody from the city contacted her as the property owner. Nor did she plan to wait for the city to act.

Kus said she approached her tenants, and they removed the flag at her request without raising much objection. She expressed uncertainty about whether the tenants understood the true meaning of the flag.

The landlord said she agrees that a Confederate flag is an offensive symbol of white supremacy.

"I don't believe in it. I don't agree with it," she said.

A similar situation occurred last year when a resident in the 200 block of Schemmer Street flew a flag showing contempt for President Biden and his supporters with the words, "F--- Biden" and "F--- you for voting for him." After a neighbor complained, city officials determined that flag messages are covered by the First Amendment and that the city had no grounds to get involved.

In that instance, city staff acknowledged the neighbor's complaint and referred it to the City Council for consideration, before a city attorney stepped in and advised officials on the First Amendment implications.

Burlington has an ordinance that restricts public nuisances, which are defined as any action or property use that continues long enough to “substantially annoy” others, or to “greatly offend the public morals or decency.”

Brittany Angley-Thorngate, a mixed-race woman, said she found the Confederate flag personally threatening to her and her family. She also is pregnant, and she worries about the physical toll of stress resulting from seeing such a flag displayed in her new neighborhood.

Even if the city could not directly fix the problem, she said, the mayor or others could have visited the neighborhood or spoken out publicly against the racist symbol on display.

Angley-Thorngate said she has interacted with the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, and she is equally troubled by that group's stories of racial conflict going unaddressed in the schools.

She said she might return to the City Council to voice dissatisfaction that racism in Burlington seems to be getting "swept under the rug."

"I just can't believe," she said, "that I live in a town that's so backward."

Laura Bielefeldt, president of the coalition against racism and a member of a city task force exploring race relations, was at the City Council meeting Aug. 2, and she urged Hefty and others to act on the Confederate flag issue.

Bielefeldt said she is heartened to hear that the landlord on Jefferson Street took a stand and removed the Confederate flag.

Of the apparent inaction among city officials, Bielefeldt said that people of color deserve to feel safe in Burlington, and she is disappointed that city officials passed up an opportunity to show support for minorities.

"I am saddened that once again our elected officials have been silent," she said.