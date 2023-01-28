Condos, commercial space now available at new Waterford Lofts

WATERFORD — Luxury condominium living and commercial real estate are now available in the heart of Downtown Waterford.

Construction is underway on the mixed-use Waterford Lofts, a 28,200 square foot project at 506 East Main St.

The project is a partnership between the Village of Waterford, Wisconsin Redevelopment LLC and Milwaukee-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Company.

Pre-sales of residential and commercial condo units have begun.

According to Shorewest Realtors’ Renata Greeley, even with the development under construction, the 12 loft-style condominiums are already in high demand.

More information Potential residents interested in purchasing a condo unit can contact Greeley at 262-210-6956 or rgreeley@shorewest.com. Businesses interested in the commercial space can contact Vandeville at 262-865-4282 or tim@trustinlegacy.com.

“The Village of Waterford, and Racine County in general, offer a great atmosphere to start a family, advance your career or just enjoy a high quality of living,” Greeley said in a news release. “When you combine a flourishing small-town community with the style, excellence and comfort of these units, of course there is going to be high demand.”

Each condo unit is about 1,130 square feet and will cost between $330,000 and $380,000. Greeley said she expects potential residential occupancy this summer.

Waterford Lofts also offers a location for new businesses to locate to the downtown. First-floor retail in the project will be anchored by Community State Bank.

An additional 2,800 square feet of space is available for retail and commercial businesses. The space can be occupied by one or multiple businesses.

“The Village of Waterford is very interested in attracting the right tenant(s) who want to set their roots in Waterford,” said Tim Vandeville Jr., owner and broker for Waterford-based Legacy Realty Group. “The Village of Waterford, which owns the retail condo units, will work with the businesses to buy the units outright or on a rent-to-own basis.”

Waterford Lofts in progress, in photos Renata Greeley and Jake Howell at Waterford Lofts construction site in Waterford Exterior work underway at Waterford Lofts property with commercial and residential space Luis Nilleda frames door inside Waterford Lofts commercial-residential development Construction workers Erick Flores and Luis Espinoza install windows in Waterford Jake Howell Tim Vandeville Jr. Renata Greeley Tim Vandeville, Jr. and Renata Greeley