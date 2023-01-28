Condos, commercial space now available at new Waterford Lofts

“The Village of Waterford, and Racine County in general, offer a great atmosphere to start a family, advance your career or just enjoy a high quality of living,” Greeley said in a news release. “When you combine a flourishing small-town community with the style, excellence and comfort of these units, of course there is going to be high demand.”
Each condo unit is about 1,130 square feet and will cost between $330,000 and $380,000. Greeley said she expects potential residential occupancy this summer.
Waterford Lofts also offers a location for new businesses to locate to the downtown. First-floor retail in the project will be anchored by Community State Bank.
An additional 2,800 square feet of space is available for retail and commercial businesses. The space can be occupied by one or multiple businesses.
“The Village of Waterford is very interested in attracting the right tenant(s) who want to set their roots in Waterford,” said Tim Vandeville Jr., owner and broker for Waterford-based Legacy Realty Group. “The Village of Waterford, which owns the retail condo units, will work with the businesses to buy the units outright or on a rent-to-own basis.”
Renata Greeley and Jake Howell at Waterford Lofts construction site in Waterford
Exterior work underway at Waterford Lofts property with commercial and residential space
Luis Nilleda frames door inside Waterford Lofts commercial-residential development
Construction workers Erick Flores and Luis Espinoza install windows in Waterford
Construction workers Erick Flores, left, and Luis Espinoza prepare to install a jumbo-sized window in Waterford Lofts, a three-story commercial and residential property under construction at 506 E. Main St. in Downtown Waterford.
High above downtown Waterford, Shorewest Realtors broker Renata Greeley, left, gets an update Thursday from Jake Howell, superintendent of Selzer-Ornst Construction Co., on the third floor of Waterford Lofts, a 28,000-square-foot property being built for commercial and residential uses at 506 E. Main St.