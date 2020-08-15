Concert series moved to The Nash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Saturday Sounds on the Square concert series is taking place this week in the parking lot at The Nash restaurant, 522 Sixth St., and possibly will be held there for the remainder of the series due to city COVID-19 restrictions on Monument Square.

The same holds true for The Music on the Monument series, which takes place on Fridays.

According to Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation (sponsor of the concert series), the city’s Safer Racine ordinance limits public gatherings to 50% capacity or 100 persons on the premises.

Gatherings must be maintained and monitored for proper social distancing and masks are required for outdoor events when six feet social distancing cannot be enforced.

Kruse has since been in contact with the city to see if the concert series to be held at Monument Square but had not heard back from officials as of Friday.

“We had to submit an application to show we could adhere to all the safer at home regulations,” said Kruse. “We are waiting to hear back.”