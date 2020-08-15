Concert series moved to The Nash

RACINE — The Saturday Sounds on the Square concert series is taking place this week in the parking lot at The Nash restaurant, 522 Sixth St., and possibly will be held there for the remainder of the series due to city COVID-19 restrictions on Monument Square.
The same holds true for The Music on the Monument series, which takes place on Fridays.
According to Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation (sponsor of the concert series), the city’s Safer Racine ordinance limits public gatherings to 50% capacity or 100 persons on the premises.
Gatherings must be maintained and monitored for proper social distancing and masks are required for outdoor events when six feet social distancing cannot be enforced.
Kruse has since been in contact with the city to see if the concert series to be held at Monument Square but had not heard back from officials as of Friday.
“We had to submit an application to show we could adhere to all the safer at home regulations,” said Kruse. “We are waiting to hear back.”
“As soon as the city approves our proposal for having Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, we will move it immediately, as events (on Monument Square) are crucial for the success of Downtown businesses,” said Kruse. “We are hopeful they approve our request. Downtown is the true heart of our community and we look forward to offering activities for our community in a safe and compliant manner.”
Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year. The free concerts run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Scheduled to perform today at The Nash is Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz.
The Music on the Monument lineup for the rest of the summer is:
- Aug. 21 — Earthmother (improv, jam)
- Aug. 28 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane (country)
Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup is:
- Aug. 22 — Lake Effect (jazz)
- Aug. 29 — Squad 51 (classic rock)
