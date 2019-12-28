Concerns continue over Memorial Drive gravel crushing site

RACINE — An application that is connected to the proposed gravel crushing recycling site at 1917 S. Memorial Drive is headed back to the city’s Plan Commission to be considered alongside the permit for the crushing operation.
Ralph Wagner, owner of A1 Auto Body across the street from the proposed site, testified at both the Racine Plan Commission and City Council meetings that he has had issues with crushing operations that have operated on that lot in the past.
“I went through this with two other recycling plants and this is the third one,” Wagner said. “All promises were made to me that the dust was going to be controlled ... I feel as though I was misled with the promises that were made I won’t go through that again.”
Wagner said there needed to be more outreach to not just surrounding businesses but to the residential neighborhood close to the site as well.
Kurt Lehrmann, president of the homeowners’ association for a south side neighborhood, has also been down this road before.
He was one of many who spoke out against a proposed concrete plant on Chicory Road. During that process, he said he learned that studies have shown concrete plants affect more than just the neighbors across the street but can also impact areas from a half-mile to a mile away from the site.
“This isn’t something that’s just going to impact a few people,” said Lehrmann. “It’s going to impact a whole bunch of people across the City of Racine.”
The process
Pewaukee-based Zignego Co., went before the Plan Commission on Dec. 11 to discuss its application for a conditional-use permit to crush and re-use concrete and gravel from the planned upgrade to Highway 11 (Durand Avenue).
The Plan Commission decided to extend the public hearing for the conditional use permit and asked that the applicant provide more information on the site map, conduct a phase one environmental study and reach out to the neighborhood.
But another component to the project was heard and sent to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. It was an application on behalf of Pioneer Products to split the lot at 1917 S. Memorial Drive into two segments. One would continue to house Pioneer Products’ facilities and the other would be sold to Zignego if it receives the conditional use permit.
At the last City Council meeting, Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District made a motion that the item be sent back to the Plan Commission so it can be considered alongside the conditional use permit. It was approved unanimously.
The next Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205. As of publication time, the agenda for the meeting had not been published; it should be released sometime in early January.