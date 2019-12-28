Concerns continue over Memorial Drive gravel crushing site

RACINE — An application that is connected to the proposed gravel crushing recycling site at 1917 S. Memorial Drive is headed back to the city’s Plan Commission to be considered alongside the permit for the crushing operation.

Ralph Wagner, owner of A1 Auto Body across the street from the proposed site, testified at both the Racine Plan Commission and City Council meetings that he has had issues with crushing operations that have operated on that lot in the past.

“I went through this with two other recycling plants and this is the third one,” Wagner said. “All promises were made to me that the dust was going to be controlled ... I feel as though I was misled with the promises that were made I won’t go through that again.”

Wagner said there needed to be more outreach to not just surrounding businesses but to the residential neighborhood close to the site as well.

Kurt Lehrmann, president of the homeowners’ association for a south side neighborhood, has also been down this road before.