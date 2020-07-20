Concerns already raised about mayor’s mask requirement proposal

A woman, whose profile photo shows herself posing with four kids, praised the ordinance for its aggressiveness in trying to contain the virus while allowing businesses to limitedly remain open. “Thank you for helping to protect me, my kids and family from contracting a highly contagious deadly disease. I know what precautions I take but at least this will keep other people’s spit inside their face covering and away from me,” she wrote. That comment received about 20 positive reactions in two hours.

Another man commented on the same post, with his comment getting 38 likes in 2.5 hours: “Nope. Not the government's job. If stores want to that's on them but the government need to back off.”

Several major American chains — including Kohl’s, Kroger/Pick 'n Save Target, Walmart and Costco to name a few — have already begun requiring customers and staff to wear masks at all stores. Local businesses have been allowed to require masks in their facilities, but not all businesses have done so.