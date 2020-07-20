Concerns already raised about mayor’s mask requirement proposal

RACINE — One alderman and many community members have already raised concerns about the proposal, crafted by Mayor Cory Mason’s office, that would require masks to be worn in public spaces and many businesses in the City of Racine.
Alderman Henry Perez, who has repeatedly raised constitutional concerns about orders and ordinances restricting citizens and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is again opposed to the proposal coming from the mayor.
Mask requirements are already in place in the City of Milwaukee and in Dane County, one has been proposed in Green Bay, and they are also planned countrywide in France and England.
For one, he said that most businesses he’s been to in recent weeks have been following social distancing guidelines by erecting transparent barriers barriers and having employees wear masks.
“They (most businesses) are taking precautions to keep their businesses afloat,” Perez said. “The businesses are already hurting.”
He also questioned how the ordinance would be enforced, considering the ordinance proposal released Monday listed no form of enforcement for the proposed fines. In a text, City Spokesman Shannon Powell said that the details regarding enforcement would be discussed at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting.
The ordinance, according to the current proposal, wouldn’t be able to go into effect until Monday, July 27, but it is set to be voted on by the Executive Committee and then the City Council on Tuesday, July 21.
The proposal only said that the city attorney could revoke businesses’ respective licenses if they ignore the ordinance, if the ordinance is passed, a concept that Perez felt was “a grab for power” by the mayor that reminded Perez of his youth in Communist-controlled Cuba.
“I think that it’s just wrong. I think it’s a violation of rights,” Perez said of requiring masks in Racine.
Initial responses to the proposal on social media have been mixed.
A woman, whose profile photo shows herself posing with four kids, praised the ordinance for its aggressiveness in trying to contain the virus while allowing businesses to limitedly remain open. “Thank you for helping to protect me, my kids and family from contracting a highly contagious deadly disease. I know what precautions I take but at least this will keep other people’s spit inside their face covering and away from me,” she wrote. That comment received about 20 positive reactions in two hours.
Another man commented on the same post, with his comment getting 38 likes in 2.5 hours: “Nope. Not the government's job. If stores want to that's on them but the government need to back off.”
Several major American chains — including Kohl’s, Kroger/Pick 'n Save Target, Walmart and Costco to name a few — have already begun requiring customers and staff to wear masks at all stores. Local businesses have been allowed to require masks in their facilities, but not all businesses have done so.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said last week that he has no plans to try to create a countywide requirement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.